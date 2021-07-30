11th edition of EV Expo to be held in Delhi from Aug 6-8

More than 100 Indian and international exhibitors are expected to showcase their technologically advanced products during the 11th EV EXPO 2021. The expo, to be organised from August 6 to 8, will be inaugurated by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.
"Around 100 plus Indian and international exhibitors are showcasing their technologically advanced, pollution-free 2,3 and 4 wheeled e-vehicles like E-rickshaws, E-carts, E-bikes, E-scooters, E-bicycles, E-loaders as well as 4-wheeled vehicles at EV-EXPO 2021."
"Latest Lithium-ion batteries, charging solutions, vehicle components and accessories are also going to be showcased at the Expo."
According to the organisers, the 3-day event is supported by the Ministries of Road Transport and Highways, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), and ICAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology.