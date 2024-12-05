Next gen Bajaj Chetak electric scooter all set to launch this month

Follow us on Image Source : BAJAJ Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj introduced its famous Chetak scooter in 2020. Initially, the scooter didn't have a strong start, but since 2023, it has gained a lot of popularity and is now competing for the second spot in the electric two-wheeler market. Excitingly, the company is set to launch a major update for the Chetak.

What’s new in updated Chetak

This update aims to make the scooter more practical for everyday use. Competing models like the Ather Rizta, Ola S1, and TVS iQube have larger storage spaces, and Bajaj is working to improve the Chetak's storage capacity. To achieve this, they have redesigned the scooter's structure, placing the battery underneath the foot area, which will create more room for belongings.

This new design might also allow for a slightly bigger battery, which could extend the scooter's range. Currently, the Chetak has a claimed range of about 123 to 137 kilometers, depending on the model, so any increase is expected to be modest.

Aside from these changes, the overall look of the scooter is likely to remain the same. The design of the Bajaj Chetak has been well-received by customers of various age groups, and the company plans to keep this appealing style. We might see some new color options, but major visual changes are not anticipated.

The updated Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is expected to launch around mid-December, and the prices should be similar to the current models, which range from Rs 96,000 to Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

