IndiGo takes legal action against Mahindra over ‘6E’ trademark dispute

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has filed a trademark infringement suit against Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited over the use of '6E' in its upcoming electric car, Mahindra BE 6E, which is set to launch in February 2025. The case, presented in the Delhi High Court, highlights IndiGo’s claim that the callsign is integral to its brand identity and could lead to consumer confusion.

Why Is IndiGo suing Mahindra?

IndiGo operates under the callsign ‘6E,’ which it uses extensively for branding services like 6E Prime, 6E Flex, and 6E Add-ons. The airline claims it registered the trademark ‘6E Link’ in 2015 across multiple categories, including advertising, airline transport services, and printed materials.

Mahindra recently obtained approval to register ‘BE 6E’ under Class 12, covering motor vehicles. However, IndiGo argues that Mahindra's use of ‘6E’ could dilute its brand identity and confuse consumers.

Current legal status

The case was presented to Justice Amit Bansal on Tuesday, but he recused himself from hearing it. The next hearing is scheduled for 9 December 2024.

IndiGo’s legal team, led by Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, revealed that Mahindra has initiated talks to resolve the issue amicably.

Potential impact of the case

The outcome of this case could set a precedent for intellectual property rights in India, particularly concerning the overlap of trademarks across different industries. It highlights the growing challenges companies face in protecting their brand identity in an era of diverse markets.

