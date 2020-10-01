Image Source : FILE PHOTO New Motor Vehicle Rules sets in from today. Key points you MUST know

New Motor Vehicle Rules: Many rules will change, including Motor vehicle rules from today, i.e. October 1, 2020 as some changes have been made to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989, according to Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) notifications. The official release states that the use of IT services and electronic monitoring will result in better enforcement of Traffic Rules in the country and will lead to removing harassment of drivers and would facilitate the citizen.

"Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has recently issued notifications regarding various amendments in Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 requiring the implementation of enforcement, Maintenance of Vehicular Documents and E-Challans through portal w.e.f 1.10.2020 for better monitoring and enforcement of MV Rules," MoRTH said in a statement. This step of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is likely to help out the citizens in availing transport-related services.

Let us know what is going to change in Motor vehicle rules from October 1:

The central government has digitised documents including maintenance of vehicles, driving licences and e-challans that will now be done through an information technology portal from October 1, 2020.

that will now be done through an information technology portal from October 1, 2020. Drivers can drive a vehicle with only a valid soft copy of these documents attached to the vehicle.

Drivers can maintain their vehicular documents on Central govt's online portal like Digi-locker or m-parivahan.

Vehicular documents found validated through electronic means shall not be demanded in physical forms for inspection. Details of driving licences disqualified or revoked by the licensing authority will be recorded and updated chronologically in the portal.

The details recorded in chronological order should be reflected on a regular basis on the portal has been provided for. Also, the record shall be maintained electronically and further the driver behaviour would be monitored.

Provisions have been made for the procedure for Production and Obtaining Certificates in physical as well as electronic form, the validity, issuance of such documents and further the date and time stamping of inspection and identity of the Officer will be recorded.

The ministry has extended the validity of fitness, permits, licenses, registration or other documents under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till of December 31, 2020. The enforcement authorities have been advised to treat such documents valid till December 31.

