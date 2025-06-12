New Maruti Suzuki Dzire achieves 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, Gadkari congratulates New Maruti Suzuki Dzire has already achieved a 5-star rating in Global NCAP. The old Maruti Suzuki Dzire received a two-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed his congratulations to Maruti Suzuki India for achieving a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for its all-new Dzire model. In 2023, Gadkari had launched the Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) to enhance road safety standards for motor vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tonnes. In a post on X, Gadkari highlighted this achievement as a proud milestone for Made-in-India cars. He also emphasised the importance of mainstream models in setting new benchmarks for vehicle safety and commended Maruti Suzuki for its quick adoption of advanced active and passive safety features, including six airbags across their lineup.

Furthermore, he remarked that the Bharat NCAP initiative aims to raise public awareness about vehicular safety, enabling customers to make informed decisions and prioritise safety when purchasing vehicles.

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Global NCAP rating

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire achieved impressive safety ratings, scoring five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant safety in the Global NCAP tests conducted last November. This model is a significant milestone for Maruti Suzuki, marking it as their first vehicle to secure a five-star rating. It comes equipped with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and pedestrian protection as standard features.

Maruti Suzuki voluntarily submitted the new Dzire for testing by Global NCAP. The results showed that the car's structure and footwell area rated as stable, capable of withstanding additional loadings. Additionally, all seating positions are fitted with three-point seat belts and standard i-Size anchorages. During the frontal crash test, the driver dummy received marginal protection for the chest, while the pole test demonstrated full head protection, and the side impact test provided complete protection for adults.

For child occupant safety, the new Dzire offers impressive results. The 18-month-old dummy received full protection, while the three-year-old dummy was well-protected for the head and chest, though neck protection could be improved with a rearward-facing child restraint system (CRS). The side impact protection for child passengers also showed full marks.

Old Maruti Suzuki Dzire Global NCAP rating

In contrast, the previous model of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire underwent assessment as part of a Global NCAP initiative and received a disappointing two-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection. This older model featured only two frontal airbags and ESC as standard safety measures. Its structure and footwell area were rated as unstable, with the side impact test revealing weak protection for the chest of the dummy. The pole test was not performed, as this model lacked side head protection entirely.

Both child dummies in the previous model were seated in rearward-facing child restraint systems, utilizing ISOFIX anchorages and a support leg. However, the low child occupant rating was due to head contact with the car’s interior and the absence of three-point belts in all seating positions.

Inputs from PTI