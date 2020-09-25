Image Source : PTI MG Motor India unveil's India's first autonomous level-1 premium SUV Gloster

MG Motor India on Thursday unveiled India's first autonomous level-1 premium SUV Gloster. This is the carmaker's third product in India after Hector and ZS EV. According to the company, the MG Gloster comes with first-in-segment "Advanced Driver Assistance System".

"Some of its pioneering features include 'Adaptive Cruise Control' (ACC), 'Automatic Emergency Braking' (AEB) and 'Automatic Parking Assist' amongst others like 'Forward Collision Warning' (FCW), 'Lane Departure Warning' (LDW) and 'Blind Spot Detection' (BSD)," the carmaker said in a statement.

"MG has further come up with an on-demand Four-Wheel Drive that extends multiple driving modes in the Gloster. It is an Intelligent All Terrain System that provides enhanced control during vehicle off-roading with a dedicated rear differential and 'BorgWarner' transfer case, a state-of-the-art electronic shift-on-the-fly technology."

As per the statement, customers can book the premium SUV for a booking price of Rs 100,000.

"Higher variants of the MG Gloster will be powered by the globally acclaimed 2.0 Diesel Twin Turbo engine at 218 PS Power and 480 Nm Torque, making it the most powerful SUV in its category," the statement said.

