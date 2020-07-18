Image Source : MG How is MG Hector Plus different from MG Hector? Here are the key differences

Exactly one year after launching its debut car in India, Morris Garages has rolled out the MG Hector Plus on the Indian roads. MG has taken this step after the success of Hector, which was liked by the compact SUV audience. Though the MG Hector and the MG Hector Plus have been built on the same platform, there are a ton of new features for car enthusiasts to look forward to in the new Hector Plus.

Price Difference

One of the most important things to consider while buying a car is the price of the vehicle. MG Hector Plus is priced starting Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This is about 70,000 more than the regular MG Hector which starts at Rs 12.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the vehicles are offered in 4 variants -- Style, Super, Smart and Sharp.

Dimensions Difference

The MG Hector and the MG Hector Plus are practically the same in breadth, height and wheelbase. The MG Hector Plus is 65 mm longer to accommodate the third row. The overall length of the MG Hector Plus is 4,720 mm.

Exterior Difference

MG Hector Plus features a bigger front grille that takes its inspiration from the electric ZE EV. The MG Hector's signature LED joining strip between the tail lamps is not available in the MG Hector PLus.

Interior Difference

Interiors is where the two cars can be easily distinguished. The middle row in the MG Hector Plus boasts of captain seats with recline feature and individual armrests. The additional usage of leather in the MG Hector Plus is also easily distinguishable from the regular MG Hector.

Color Difference

MG Hector Plus comes with an additional color option -- Sky Blue.

Smart Swipe

MG Hector Plus boasts of the all-new, segment-first 'Smart Swipe' feature. You might know this feature from some high end cars where you can just swipe your foot below the boot and it opens.

i-Smart with Chit Chat

MG Hector Plus comes with an upgraded voice assistant, i-Smart. One of the standouts of the i-Smart is the 'Chit Chat' feature in which you can make a conversation with your car whenever you want a more personalised experience.

