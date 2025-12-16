MG Hector facelift arrives in India: Key changes and updates The MG Hector facelift features updated design elements like a revised grille, new alloy wheels, and a tweaked rear bumper, alongside an updated infotainment system inside, all complemented by a price cut.

New Delhi:

MG India has launched the facelift of its first-generation Hector SUV in India. The updated model features design changes to its grille, alloy wheels, and rear bumper. Inside, it receives an updated infotainment system.

Significantly, the facelift has also brought changes to its pricing, receiving a price drop of Rs 2.1 lakh compared to the outgoing model.

Here is a detailed look at all the changes:

MG Hector facelift price

MG has announced the price for the petrol variant of the new Hector. The price for the diesel variant is expected to be revealed early next year.

Variant Hector price (in Rs, lakh) Hector Plus price (in Rs, lakh) Style MT 11.99 NA Select Pro MT 13.99 NA Smart Pro MT 14.99 NA Smart Pro CVT 16.29 NA Sharp Pro MT 16.79 17.29 Sharp Pro CVT 18.09 18.59 Savvy Pro CVT 18.99 19.49

MG Hector facelift exterior

The automaker has kept the SUV's distinctive grille frame unchanged but has replaced its diamond-shaped patterns with honeycomb-like slats. The air dam, which sits below the grille, has also received a revised design.

The facelifted SUV retains the lighting signature of the outgoing model but gains new 18-inch alloy wheels and a revised rear bumper. The automaker has also added new exterior colour options, Celadon Blue and Pearl White.

MG Hector facelift interior

The interior sees substantial updates based on the variant:

The 5-seat Hector now features a dual-tone Ice Grey interior.

The 6/7-seat Hector Plus comes with a dual-tone Tan cabin.

Updated Infotainment: The portrait-style 14-inch touchscreen has been updated with MG's iSwipe touch gesture control technology. This allows front passengers to adjust the climate using two fingers and the audio volume with three fingers.

The model continues to offer features such as a 7-inch driver’s display, front ventilated seats, 6-way power adjustment for the driver’s seat, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lights, a PM 2.5 air filter, a push-button start/stop system, and a 360-degree camera.

MG Hector facelift engine

Both the updated Hector and Hector Plus will offer the same engine and gearbox options as their outgoing counterparts: