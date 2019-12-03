Mercedes launches SUV GLC in India, price starts at ₹ 52.56 lakh

Mercedes launches SUV GLC, price starts at Rs 52.56 lakh

German luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz on Tuesday launched its premium SUV GLC with price starting at Rs 52.56 lakh (ex-showroom all India). The latest generation of the GLC is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. These are equipped with MBUX, an intuitive and intelligent multimedia system.

While the petrol option, GLC 200 is priced at Rs 52.75 lakh, the diesel variant GLC 220d is priced at Rs 57.75 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). "The launch of the new GLC reiterates our product offensive for the Indian market," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk told reporter here.

Stating that the GLC is one of Mercedes-Benz India’s highest-selling SUVs, having sold over 7,000 units since its debut, he said the launch of the latest generation GLC "also marks the introduction of the next generation of MBUX with the aim to improve driver's interaction with the various systems in the car". "The new GLC combines the ruggedness of an SUV with the intelligence of MBUX and luxury appointments synonymous with the Three-Pointed Star (Mercedes-Benz). We are confident this unique offering will continue to win the hearts and minds of our discerning customers," he added.

The company said the new GLC is also the most tech-savvy SUV in the locally made SUV line up and is also it's first-ever locally made SUV get Active Braking Assist.