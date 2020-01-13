Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza sales figures cross 5 lakh mark within 4 years

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has crossed the 5 lakh mark as far as sales are concerned. Maruti said on Monday that the Compact SUV, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2016, had crossed a major milestone.

"Designed and developed by the team at Maruti Suzuki using Suzuki core technology, Vitara Brezza struck the right chord with Indian customers," MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

Sale of five lakh units in just 47 months is testimony of the customers' increasing preference for the compact SUV, he added.

MSI claimed that Vitara Brezza's dash towards five lakh sales mark was fastest amongst compact SUVs.

