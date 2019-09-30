Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launch today: Details on price, specifications, variants

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launch: Maruti Suzuki is all set to roll out its all-new micro-SUV S-Presso today, September 30. The car was showcased in 2018 Auto Expo as a concept and unveiled last week. The all-new S-Presso will be targeted at the entry-level audience. Maruti Suzuki wants to lure the audience with an SUV that costs much lesser than the compact SUVs in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price

The all-new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will be priced between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 7 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Variants

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is expected to be launched with a total of nine variants divided between Standard, LXi, VXi and VXi+ trims. The car will likely only be available in Petrol

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Engine

The S-Presso will be powered by a BSVI compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine which will give out 67 bhp and 90 Nm of torque. The car will also come with CNG options. The ARAI-rated fuel efficiency figure for the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is 24.07kmpl. There will be an option of a 5-speed manual gearbox as well as an AMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Features

The all-new S-Presso will come with features like -- angular wheel arches, black bumper, body cladding, c-shaped taillights, body-coloured OVRM, 14-inch wheel rims, black dashboard, steering mounted controls, front power windows, dual airbag option, touchscreen infotainment system, ABS, EBD, high speed alert system amd rear parking sensors.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Dimensions

The official dimensions of the car are not out yet, however, the car is expected to be slightly smaller and slightly taller than the Renault Kwid.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Competitors

When the S-Presso is launched, it will compete with the Datsun redi-GO in the compact segment.

