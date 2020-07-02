Image Source : FILE Maruti Suzuki is now offering new cars on lease: All you need to know

Maruti Suzuki cars on lease: Coronavirus pandemic has affected all sectors. Sales of cars have also dropped. As car companies think about new ways to improve sales, Maruti Suzuki seems to have made the first move as it has unveiled a new scheme under which cars will be given to customers on lease. Not only this plan help Maruti Suzuki consolidate its position in the market, but it will also help those customers who want to have own vehicle but are not able to arrange for finances.

Here's all you need to know about Maruti Suzuki's car lease scheme

Customer will be able to take a car on a lease for 24, 36, 48 months He/She will have to pay a fixed monthly sum. This amount will be all-inclusive. The cars being given on lease will be brand new. Customers can choose between Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Brezza, Ciaz, XL6, Ertiga Maruti Suzuki has tied up with Japanese company Orix Auto Infrastructure to launch the car on lease scheme

Maruti Suzuki India recorded zero sales for the first time ever in April 2020. In April, entire country was in a state of lockdown because of coronavirus pandemic. Maruti Suzuki had admitted this in their statement released in May

"Maruti Suzuki India Limited had zero sales in the domestic market, (including sales to OEM), in April 2020. This was because in compliance with the Government orders all production facilities were closed," Maruti Suzuki said.

The carmaker suspended operations from March 22, in line with orders from the Centre as India rushed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

With its new scheme to give cars on lease, Maruti Suzuki is preparing to come back in the game. Currently, the scheme is in the stage of a pilot project and it will be limited to Bengaluru and Gurugram.

