Maruti Suzuki achieves milestone: First automaker to transport 2 million vehicles via Indian railways

Maruti Suzuki achieves milestone- The first automaker to transport 2 million vehicles via Indian railways

Maruti Suzuki India has announced (on Monday i.e., July 8)) that it has surpassed the milestone of 2 million cumulative vehicle dispatches using Indian Railways, in support of the government’s goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2070

This achievement has been a part of the company's commitment to 'green logistics'. Since adopting rail transport, Maruti Suzuki has significantly increased its use of this eco-friendly method, growing from 65,700 units dispatched in FY 2014-15 to an impressive 447,750 units in FY 2023-24. This makes Maruti Suzuki the first automaker in India to reach this environmental milestone.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki transports vehicles to 20 destinations across the country, covering over 450 cities, all through Indian Railways. This strategic shift to rail transport not only supports the company’s sustainability goals but also contributes to reducing the carbon footprint associated with vehicle logistics.

“Through our sustained efforts in green logistics, we have achieved outstanding results including cumulative reduction of 10,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions and 270 million litres of cumulative fuel savings,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

With the automaker’s production capacity nearly doubling from about 2 million units to 4 million units by FY2030-31, “we plan to augment the use of Railways in vehicle dispatches, close to 35 per cent over the next 7-8 years,” Takeuchi added.

Earlier this year, under the ‘PM Gati Shakti’ programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s first automobile in-plant railway siding at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat facility.

This facility can dispatch 300,000 vehicles per annum.

The next in-plant railway siding is in progress at the Manesar facility and will be operational soon, according to the company.

“We stand committed to the government of India’s net zero emissions target by 2070,” Takeuchi added.

Hyundai Motor, South Korea's top automaker, achieved record-breaking sales in India during the first half of 2024, according to industry data released on Sunday. This milestone comes as Hyundai files for a significant initial public offering (IPO) of its India unit, valued at Rs 25,000 crore.

Inputs from IANS