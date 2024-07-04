Follow us on Image Source : FILE Hyundai's all-electric Casper SUV: Production to start from July

Hyundai Motor is set to start the full-scale production for the much-awaited all-electric mini SUV, named the Casper Electric, later this month (July 2024) in Gwangju, South Korea. The news was officially confirmed by the industry officials and the initial production goal is 21,400 units by the end of this year. In international markets, Casper Electric will be marketed under the name "Inster." The vehicle will first hit the South Korean market this summer, with subsequent launches planned for Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Gwangju Global Motors (GGM), a Hyundai Motor contract manufacturer based in the namesake city, located some 270 km southwest of Seoul, announced it will begin full-fledged production of the Casper Electric from July 15.

GGM said its target output is currently set at 21,400 units by December, up 23 per cent from its initial goal of 17,400 units. The plant has begun trial production of Casper Electric since February and has so far manufactured around 300 units, reports Yonhap news agency.

Unveiled at the ‘2024 Busan International Motor Show' held last month, Casper Electric is the electrified version of the Casper first introduced in 2021 but with a suite of overhauled improvements.

Casper Electric car is equipped with a 49kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese battery, offering a driving range of up to 315 kilometres on a single charge. It can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

Inputs from IANS