Maruti offers buyers benefits upto Rs 35,000 on Baleno

Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki Baleno? Maruti is now running offers up to Rs 35,000 on its luxury hatch. The offers are on all variants of the car. How much you will save on buying Baleno will, however, depend on which model you buy. Maruti has issued a notice regarding the offer. Costumers can now visit their nearest Nexa showroom and avail the offer on the Maruti Baleno.

You can also make this booking on the website www.nexaexperience.com.

The offer includes exchange offers, consumer offers, corporate offers on BS-6 version of Baleno in only petrol variants.

Maruti's luxury hatchback Baleno comes with new smart hybrid technology and has a new dual jet and dual VVT engine. The costumer will get a dual-tone interiors with the Baleno along with a SmartPlay Studio system. Special attention has been given to safety in the car. It has dual front airbags. There is also ABS system with EBD.