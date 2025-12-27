Mahindra XUV700 facelift (XUV 7XO) teased: New interior, updated features confirmed Mahindra has begun teasing the highly anticipated XUV 7XO, the rebranded and refreshed version of the XUV700. This upcoming facelift is set to introduce a suite of premium features and significant design overhauls.

New Delhi:

The Mahindra XUV 700 facelift is officially scheduled to launch in India on January 5, 2026. Ahead of its debut, Mahindra has begun teasing various aspects of the upcoming SUV, which is rebranded as the XUV 7X0. This facelift introduces several premium features and design updates.

Interior upgrades: Heavily inspired by the XEV 9S

A recently released teaser provides a closer look at the cabin, which draws heavy inspiration from the recently launched XEV 9S. Key interior highlights include:

Triple-Screen Layout: The SUV will feature a massive three-screen dashboard setup powered by an upgraded Adrenox+ infotainment system.

Rear Passenger Amenities: For the first time, the XUV 7X0 will offer mounted screens for rear-seat entertainment.

Premium Comfort: The update includes an "Electric Boss Mode" for the powered co-driver seat, rear sun blinds, and a fresh dual-tone beige and brown interior theme.

Modern Controls: It will sport Mahindra’s new two-spoke steering wheel featuring an illuminated logo. It is also expected to borrow luxury features like cooled rear seats and a powered tailgate from the 9S.

Exterior and performance

On the outside, the XUV 7X0 will receive a refreshed look, including a redesigned grille, new alloy wheel designs, and revised LED tail lamps with updated signatures.

Despite the cosmetic and tech overhaul, the powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged. The SUV will continue to offer:

2.0-Litre Turbo Petrol Engine

2.2-Litre Turbo Diesel Engine

Both engines will be available with manual and automatic transmission choices.

The XEV 9S connection

The XUV 7X0 shares its many design aspect with the Mahindra XEV 9S, a three-row electric SUV recently launched at a starting price of Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom). While the XEV 9S is positioned as a family-focused electric vehicle, the upcoming XUV 7X0 brings many of those same high-end EV features to the internal combustion engine (ICE) market.

ALSO READ: Renault India announces price hike; prepares for major 2026 launches