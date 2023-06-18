Sunday, June 18, 2023
     
Mahindra Defence rolls out 'Armado' specialist vehicles for Indian armed forces | Video

Mahindra Defence Systems have started delivering Armado — Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ASLV) ) — built for the Indian armed forces, informed Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2023 19:49 IST
Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS) has begun the delivery of Armado — Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ASLV) built for the Indian armed forces, informed Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group.

The Mahindra Defence Systems is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahindra Group.

"At #MahindraDefence we have just begun deliveries of the Armado—India’s 1st Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle. Designed, developed & built with pride in India for our armed forces. Jai Hind," Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra said.

In another tweet, he wrote, "I salute Prakash Shukla who has led our Defence Sector with enormous commitment. My gratitude to Sukhvinder Hayer & his entire team who made this project a reality through their patience, persistence & passion…"

