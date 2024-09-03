Tuesday, September 03, 2024
     
Jawa 42 FJ launched in India at Rs 1.99 lakh: Everything you need to know

The new Jawa 42 FJ is a compelling addition to the Indian motorcycle market, offering a blend of retro design and modern technology at an attractive price point. Whether you're a fan of classic motorcycles or looking for a sporty ride with modern features, the Jawa 42 FJ is worth considering.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 03, 2024 17:50 IST
jawa motorcycle, auto
Image Source : JAWA Jawa motorcycle

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, (commonly known as Jawa) has recently launched a new motorcycle in the Indian market under the two lakh range. The new Jawa 42 FJ motorcycle has been priced at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom price). The new two-wheeler is a sportier and more powerful addition to the Jawa 42 lineup, claims the company. 

The 42 FJ brings several exciting updates and here is everything you must know if you are planning to upgrade or buy yourself a new motorcycle this time of the year.

Modern retro design with sporty elements

  • The Jawa 42 FJ motorcycle features a modern retro design which combines classic elements along with a contemporary twist. 
  • The automobile comes with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with an aluminium plate on the side giving it a distinctive look. 
  • The side panels and fenders retain the classic Jawa styling, complete with the iconic Jawa tail light. 
  • It comes with multi-spoke alloy wheels, a blacked-out engine, and upswept exhaust pipes to add its sporty appeal. 
  • The base model comes with wire-spoke wheels, maintaining a vintage aesthetic. 

Key features and technology

The Jawa 42 FJ is equipped with several features to enhance the riding experience:

  • LED lights: For improved visibility and a stylish look.
  • USB charging port: Convenient for charging devices on the go.
  • Digital instrument cluster: A single-pod, fully digital cluster that provides all essential information at a glance.

Powerful engine and performance

The new bike is powered by a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It is capable of delivering 28.7bhp and 29.62Nm of torque (claimed Jawa). The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch, to ensure smooth gear shifts and enhanced performance. 

Chassis, suspension, and braking

  • The motorcycle has been built on a robust steel cradle chassis, and it is designed for stability and comfort. 
  • It features a 41mm telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear for superior ride quality. 
  • Braking duties are handled by a 320mm front disc brake and a rear disc brake, with dual-channel ABS as standard for enhanced safety.

Booking and availability

  • Bookings for the Jawa 42 FJ are now open, with deliveries set to start soon (timeline unspecified). 
  • With its combination of classic styling, modern features and powerful performance, the Jawa 42 FJ claims to attract enthusiasts who are looking for a stylish and capable motorcycle.

The motorcycle is available in five different colour options in the Indian market.

 

