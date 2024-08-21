Wednesday, August 21, 2024
     
Tata Motors expands EV infrastructure in India with 250 new fast charging stations

A report highlighted a significant shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), especially in the e-bus and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments. In FY24, there was a notable increase in registrations of electric heavy passenger vehicles (e-HPVs), with large electric buses leading the surge.

Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2024 17:14 IST
tata motor, ev charger
Image Source : REUTERS Tata Motors to establish 250 fast charging stations across India for EVs

Tata Motors has recently announced its collaboration with Delta Electronics India and Thunderplus Solutions to set up 250 new fast-charging EV stations across the country. Located in and around over 50 cities of India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Pune among others, these new charging stations will help to increase the existing network of 540 commercial vehicle charging points across the country from the automaker, the company said in a statement.

Vinay Pathak, vice president and business head – of SCV and PU, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles said, “Expanding the available charging infrastructure on high-use routes will encourage more customers to opt for electric commercial vehicles and improve vehicle uptime resulting in higher revenues and better profitability while contributing towards a cleaner, greener environment."

The company further said that it will recommend optimal locations and nearest dealerships for setting up these fast-charging stations. While Delta Electronics will supply the necessary hardware, Thunderplus Solutions will install and operate them.

Niranjan Nayak, Managing Director, Delta Electronics India said, “This collaboration allows us to contribute significantly to India’s electric cargo ecosystem. Our advanced charging technology will play a crucial role in enhancing the electric commercial vehicle experience for users nationwide."

Tata Motors offers the Ace EV – a four-wheel e-cargo solution for last-mile deliveries. It is supported by over 150 electric vehicle service centres across the country.

Meanwhile, the demand for electric buses is expected to remain robust in the coming years due to the growing focus on cleaner transportation systems and various government initiatives.

Last year, the government unveiled the PM e-bus Sewa Scheme, allocating a substantial $2.4 billion to deploy and operate 10,000 electric buses through a public-private partnership model across 169 eligible cities.

These eco-friendly vehicles are set to hit the roads soon, with full deployment anticipated by 2026.

According to the report by CareEdge Ratings, the transition to EVs is particularly evident in the e-bus and light commercial vehicle (LCV) categories. In FY24, registrations of electric heavy passenger vehicles (e-HPVs), primarily large electric buses, surged significantly.

Registration of electric light passenger vehicles (e-LPV) also surged from 360 units to more than 10,500 units during the aforementioned period, the report mentioned.

Inputs from IANS

 

