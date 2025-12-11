Hyundai Verna Facelift spied: Addressing polarising looks before 2026 launch Launched in 2023, the current Verna generation drew criticism for its polarising design, a key issue Hyundai aims to resolve with the upcoming facelift.

New Delhi:

The Hyundai Verna is all set to get a facelift. Test mules of the mid-size sedan have been spotted recently in both India and Korea. Spy shots suggest the facelift will feature a redesigned fascia. The current generation Verna faced criticism for its polarising looks after its launch in 2023, and Hyundai is attempting to address this with the upcoming facelift, which is likely to launch in the first half of 2026.

2026 Hyundai Verna facelift: Exterior design

Various earlier and recent spy shots of the new Verna showed the mid-size sedan with a camouflaged front and rear end, suggesting styling revisions in these areas.

Front End: The car manufacturer plans to keep the full-width LED light strip in the updated Verna model, but they might change the headlight design, possibly combining the turn signals with the headlights. They are also expected to introduce a new bumper with bold diagonal features next to the headlights, which looks similar to the current Hyundai Sonata. The main air intake at the front seems to be more angular compared to the existing Verna, and it will have a shiny chrome finish at the bottom.

Side Profile: The most noticeable update is the new set of stylish 16-inch wheels that have a diamond-cut design. For the 1.5 Turbo versions, these wheels might have a black finish, similar to what's available in the current model.

Rear End: In the rear, some smaller changes are expected, such as new styles for the lights and a redesigned bumper.

2026 Hyundai Verna facelift: Interior design

While these spy photos don't reveal the inside of the updated Verna, the interior is expected to come with new details and updated colour options. The facelift is expected to get two large 12.3-inch screens, similar to those in the new Hyundai Venue, along with a new three-spoke steering wheel design from that same SUV.

2026 Hyundai Verna facelift: Powertrain

The upcoming Verna facelift is expected to carry forward the current model’s existing engine options:

115hp 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

160hp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

A 6-speed manual transmission is standard for both motors. The naturally aspirated engine additionally offers a CVT, while the turbo engine comes with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Hybrid possibility: The Verna facelift may even get a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain as the company has plans for introducing 8 such models in India by 2030.