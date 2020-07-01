Honda City 2020: 7 amazing features you cannot miss

Image Source : HONDA Honda City 2020: 7 features you cannot miss

Honda City 2020, arguably India's most popular C-segment sedan is all set to ride onto the Indian roads in a rejuvenated avatar. Honda is expected to launch the all-new Honda City in the next month or so after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the launch by several months.

The Honda City will come with a plethora of new features that will interest the auto enthusiasts in the country. With Honda's reliable reputation and state of the art features, the next-gen Honda City is likely to take the Indian market by storm, just like its predecessor models.

Here are 7 amazing features about the new Honda City which you can't miss

Lane Watch Camera

If you are familiar with the Honda Civic that was launched last year, you would be aware of the lane watch camera that is attached to the rear-view mirror on the co-driver side. The visuals from the camera ad displayed on the infotainment system whenever the side indicator is triggered or the lane watch button is pressed. This is a very useful feature keeping in mind the traffic in several Indian cities.

All-new 8.0-inch infotainment system

The next-generation Honda City comes with a redesigned 8.0-inch touch screen infotainment system that boasts of features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Semi-digital instrument cluster

The instrument cluster in the all-new Honda City has also been redesigned. The new instrument cluster is semi-digital and features a 7.0-inch multicolor TFT display and an analog speedometer. The car also features a G-meter that shows the G-forces experienced while driving, especially around corners. This is a segment-first feature and is not available in any of Honda City's rival cars.

Alexa Remote

Cars these days are driven towards being more and more connectivity centric. In an effor to boost this aspect of the new City, Honda has offered the latest generation of Honda Connect with the car. Alexa remote, Alexa digital assistant will also be featured in the car.

All-new LEDs in front and back

Honda City 2020 will come with a redesigned headlamps and taillamps. Both the lights with be completely LED. This is also being done in line with the new Honda Civic and Honda CR-V designs. The new Honda City has Z-shaped LED taillamps that have the traditional Honda City touch and at the same time feel very very new.

Vehicle Stability Assist

In terms of safety features, Honda is offering Vehicle Stability Assist along with 6 airbags. This feature has also been carried over from the Honda Civic.

Middle seat headrest in the rear

The rear seats of the Honda City 2020 are packed with luxury. Honda has now made the seat very comfortable for 3 passengers with the added headrest.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage