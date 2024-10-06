Follow us on Image Source : GM GM plans major leap with eyes-off and hands-off driving system

Seven years after introducing the world’s first hands-free driving system with Super Cruise, General Motors (GM) is working on a revolutionary upgrade that enables drivers to take their eyes off the road. Dave Richardson, Senior Vice President of Software and Services Engineering at GM, shared details of this upcoming system in a recent interview, which has positioned GM to push the boundaries of autonomous driving. The new system, known as Level 3 (L3), will enable drivers to fully disengage from driving under certain conditions, marking a significant leap beyond today’s hands-free systems.

What is Level 3 (L3) driving?

Level 3, or L3, is not equivalent to fully self-driving cars like those offered by companies like Waymo (Level 4). Instead, it is designed for highway driving and operates at reduced speeds, where the driver remains in control but can temporarily stop paying attention. While Mercedes-Benz offers a limited L3 system called 'Drive Pilot' in the U.S., GM’s planned upgrade to Super Cruise would make it one of the few automakers aiming to implement eyes-off, hands-off driving.

The current systems like Tesla’s Autopilot and GM’s Super Cruise are considered Level 2 (L2) advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These require drivers to keep their eyes on the road, even though the vehicle can assist with some driving tasks. A move to L3 would allow drivers to let the car handle more of the workload without constant supervision, though they would still need to intervene if necessary.

Super Cruise's cutting-edge features and expanding reach

Super Cruise leverages an array of technologies, including lidar maps, high-precision GPS, radar sensors, and a driver-attention monitoring system. These enable the vehicle to maintain lane position, change lanes to overtake slower traffic and automatically adjust speed. GM’s advanced system was the first true hands-free ADAS when it launched in 2017, but its availability was initially limited to one model and select highways.

At present, Super Cruise is available on multiple GM models, including GMC and Chevrolet, with plans to expand its coverage to 750,000 miles of roads across the U.S. and Canada by the end of 2025. This includes rural and minor highways, increasing the system’s accessibility for everyday driving.

GM’s Strategy and Timeline for L3

While GM has not yet provided a specific timeline for the rollout of its L3 system to the customers, Richardson emphasized that the company is aggressively pursuing this advancement. He stressed that launching too early could lead to mistrust among drivers, comparing it to the anxiety of driving with an inexperienced teenager.

In preparation for the L3 system, GM has been making strategic hires, including Anantha Kancherla as Vice President of ADAS in December 2023. Kancherla, who has a tech background from companies like Meta, Microsoft, and Lyft, will play a key role in expanding Super Cruise’s capabilities.

Future of autonomous driving at GM

GM's drive to push Super Cruise beyond L2 into L3 reflects its ambition to stay ahead of competitors in the evolving autonomous vehicle market. With its growing software expertise and leadership in driver assistance systems, GM is positioning itself to revolutionize the future of hands-off, eyes-off driving while maintaining the highest safety standards for its customers.

