Maruti Suzuki India to launch its first ever EV in January with 500-km range

Maruti Suzuki India has reportedly stated that the company has been gearing up to launch its first electric vehicle (EV) with a range of 500 km per charge in January next year (2025). The leading automaker has made the announcement on the sidelines of the annual session of the industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in the national capital.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, of Maruti Suzuki India, said that the company will have a high-specification EV with a high range of order of 500 km and powered by a 60 Kilowatt-hour battery.

Maruti Suzuki India will also export EVs to markets like Europe and Japan.

The mid-size SUV, likely to be called eVX, is estimated to be priced above Rs 15 lakh, as per reports, and will take on rivals like Tata Curve. Ev and Mahindra & Mahindra’s Born EV lineup.

Takeuchi said the automaker will come up with a range of solutions for its EV customers to remove their concerns about owning an EV. The company will use the strength of its network for after-sale support.

"We are going to provide a complete ecosystem for the customers and solve for range anxiety, lack of EV infrastructure and residual value of EVs,” according to the company.

Last month, Maruti Suzuki India said as India aspires to become "Viksit Bharat" by 2047, it will introduce electric cars in the next few months towards a sustainable mobility future.

R.C. Bhargava, Chairman, of Maruti Suzuki India, said the company will be introducing electric cars in the next few months.

“While electric car use increases, customers should be encouraged to buy cars using strong hybrid technology, or CNG or ethanol and biogas. Pure petrol and diesel car use should be minimised," Bhargava noted.

The domestic automotive industry has crossed the Rs 20 lakh crore mark in FY24 and has the potential to be worth $1.6 trillion (about Rs 134 lakh crore) by 2047, driven by electric vehicles (EVs), according to industry leaders.

Inputs from IANS