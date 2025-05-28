Gadkari taps Shankar Mahadevan for 22-language road safety song The song seeks to engage the public and raise awareness about road safety. India loses approximately three percent of its GDP each year due to road accidents.

New Delhi:

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that a song focusing on road safety, composed by Shankar Mahadevan, is set to be released in 22 languages. This initiative aims to engage the public and raise awareness about road safety. During the Yatra Kavach road safety event, he emphasised the importance of spreading this song through social media platforms to educate people. Gadkari also urged motorists to wear seat belts while driving. Sunil Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director of Utkarsh India Ltd, highlighted the critical role of road safety infrastructure in reducing accidents and saving lives, stating that intelligent infrastructure can significantly diminish the occurrence and impact of accidents, thereby enhancing safety and efficiency.

The minister noted that India experiences around 480,000 accidents annually, resulting in approximately 188,000 deaths among individuals aged 18 to 45. He mentioned that the country loses about three percent of its GDP due to these road accidents each year. Despite ongoing government efforts to decrease fatalities from road accidents, Gadkari pointed out that casualties continue to rise, attributing this trend to a lack of respect and fear for the law among the public.

In other news, BMW India has recently announced that it will sell its top electric sedan, the BMW i7, at the same price no matter where you are in the country. The price of Rs 2.05 crore includes all costs, like registration fees and taxes, making it easier for customers to know what they will pay.

The best part is that customers won't have to worry about paying these registration fees, as BMW India will take care of them through its authorized dealerships. This new pricing plan helps ensure that everyone pays the same amount, making it fair and straightforward for buyers everywhere.

ALSO READ: Nissan India dismisses exit rumours, confirms Magnite CNG availability soon

Inputs from PTI