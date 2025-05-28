Nissan India dismisses exit rumours, confirms Magnite CNG availability soon Renault recently announced its acquisition of Nissan's 51 percent stake in their joint manufacturing venture in India. However, Nissan has confirmed that it will not exit the Indian market.

Nissan's top official confirmed that the automaker has no intentions of exiting the Indian market, dismissing recent speculation about its future in the country. Instead, the company plans to launch three new products in India by early 2027 and intends to establish 20 additional dealerships within the year. During a virtual press conference, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, emphasised the company’s goal of developing a diverse product portfolio and selling one lakh units in both domestic and export markets for the current fiscal year. He made it clear that any rumors of Nissan leaving India are unfounded and clarified that the dilution of Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd’s stake should not be interpreted as a sign of withdrawal.

On March 31, Renault announced its acquisition of Nissan's 51 percent stake in their Indian manufacturing joint venture, Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd, for an undisclosed sum. Vatsa highlighted Nissan's long-standing presence in India, spanning around 60 years, asserting that the company is firmly established in the country with secure production and future capacity plans.

He mentioned that a seven-seater B-segment MPV is set to debut in the first quarter of 2026, followed by a five- and seven-seater C-SUV in early 2027. While he acknowledged that some dealer partners had departed from the brand, he stressed that Nissan has been actively recruiting new sales partners, currently operating around 160 sales outlets, with plans to reach 180 by the end of the year.

Additionally, Nissan announced that its Magnite SUV would now come with a government-approved CNG retrofitment kit, priced at an additional Rs 74,999. The phased rollout of the CNG kit will begin across the country, starting with availability through authorised dealerships in seven states: Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Karnataka, before expanding to other states in a second phase.

