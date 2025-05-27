BMW announces pan-India uniform ex-showroom price for i7 electric sedan Registration taxes differ across states and can fluctuate, causing uncertainty among potential buyers. BMW seeks to mitigate this issue by offering a uniform price.

New Delhi:

BMW India announced that it is offering its flagship electric sedan, the BMW i7, at a uniform ex-showroom price across the country. This price, which is inclusive of registration charges, GST, and compensation cess, aims to ensure price parity for customers, regardless of their location. The current ex-showroom price of the BMW i7 stands at Rs 2.05 crore. According to the company, under this new pricing model, customers will not have to pay the registration cost for the BMW i7, as BMW India will cover this expense, which will be managed by the authorised dealerships.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, explained that registration taxes vary from state to state and can change over time, leading to uncertainty among potential buyers. To address this issue, BMW India decided to implement a uniform pricing strategy, ensuring that customers in different states—whether Karnataka, Maharashtra, or elsewhere—will pay the same price, regardless of variations in local registration taxes.

Pawah emphasised that even if the taxes change, customers will not be affected, as those costs will be handled by the company. He mentioned that the only additional charges customers would need to cover are for insurance, TCS, and other local tax cess levies.

He also highlighted that this initiative is designed to simplify the purchasing process for customers and to encourage the adoption of electric mobility with added benefits, showcasing the company's commitment to customer centricity.

In other news, Volvo Cars, a company from Sweden, has announced that it will be letting go of 3,000 employees as part of a plan to reduce costs. This decision comes as the automotive industry is facing difficulties due to issues like trade conflicts and economic uncertainty. Out of the job cuts, about 1,200 will affect workers in Sweden, while around 1,000 jobs held by consultants, also mostly in Sweden, will be cut. The rest of the job losses will happen in different countries around the world, mostly affecting office positions.

ALSO READ: How to apply for colour-coded stickers online: An easy guide