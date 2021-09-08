Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Delhi-based startup launches app with location of over 1,000 EV charging stations

The electrical vehicles revolution is definitely here and there is abundant excitement in the air. As the EV charging infrastructure in India gets built-in record scale ground up, there is a dire need among EV owners, for a single go-to place for verified listings, considering how charging is crucial when it comes to EVs.

Delhi-based EV Plugs was co-founded in 2021 by EV enthusiasts Manish Narang, Kapil Narang and Ashwani Arora. Its app went live on Wednesday with 1000+ verified listings alongside tips for the EV owners on making the most of it while being there. The free app is available on both iOS and android and the web-based one is available at www.evplugs.co.in

“We expect the market to be flooded with EVs across categories. However, it will take several decades before the market reaches a level similar to diesel and petrol where one can be assured of finding one charging station within a few kms," Manish Narang, co-founder, EV Plugs, said.

"The aim is to emerge as the one-stop platform for multiple needs related to EVs for the millions of owners who would be owning one sooner or later.

EV Plugs has emerged as India's largest EV Charging Infrastructure aggregator with over 1000+ verified listings, helping to remove the range anxiety issues many existing and potential EV owners have.

