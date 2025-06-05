Delhi-NCR to bar new petrol, diesel vehicles for commercial fleets from January 2026 The Commission for Air Quality Management has called on neighboring states such as Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to adopt similar regulations, especially in urban areas where vehicle populations are high.

New Delhi:

Starting January 1, 2026, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has mandated that no new petrol or diesel-powered vehicles can be added to the fleets of cab aggregators, delivery companies, and e-commerce firms operating within the Delhi-NCR region. This directive specifically covers light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles, and two-wheelers used for deliveries. Moving forward, only electric or CNG vehicles will be permitted to join their fleets, according to the CAQM.

The Commission highlighted that the transport sector significantly contributes to pollution in the area, noting that commercial vehicles, because of their extended hours of operation and often poor maintenance, emit more pollutants than standard private vehicles. They emphasised the urgency of transitioning to zero-emission electric vehicles.

In response to these concerns, the Delhi government previously launched the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme in 2023, aimed at regulating aggregators and delivery services with fleets larger than 25 vehicles, including those operating via online platforms. Under this scheme, these companies are required to register their vehicles on a specified monitoring portal.

Additionally, the Commission urged neighboring states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to implement similar regulations, particularly in urban areas with high vehicle populations, such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

Meanwhile, the government has unveiled new guidelines under the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India. These guidelines allow companies to import up to 8,000 electric four-wheeler units each year with a significantly reduced import duty of 15 percent, a steep drop from the current rates of 70-100 percent. However, this import opportunity hinges on the companies' commitment to invest Rs 4,150 crore in establishing local manufacturing facilities.

Even though the scheme was first announced on March 15 of the previous year, the Heavy Industries Ministry recently released detailed guidelines. This development paves the way for electric car manufacturers to submit their applications once the application window opens.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru gets India's first solar EV charging station with second-life batteries

Inputs from PTI