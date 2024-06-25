Classic Legends all set to launch BSA Gold Star 650 in India soon: Check design, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : BSA BSA Gold Star 650

Classic Legends, the manufacturer of Jawa and Yezdi branded motorcycles in India, has revealed a teaser for an upcoming motorcycle set to debut on August 15th this year. The subsidiary of the Mahindra Group will introduce the highly anticipated BSA Gold Star 650 in India. After globally unveiling the BSA Gold Star, a 650cc single-cylinder modern classic bike, in 2021, the company is now preparing for its launch in India. This will also mark the introduction of the BSA brand in the country.

BSA Gold Star specifications

The new Gold Star is inspired by the classic BSA Gold Star from the 50s and 60s. This motorcycle features a combination of traditional and modern design elements, including chrome parts, a round headlamp, a tear-drop-shaped tank, a flat seat, and wire-spoked wheels.

It also includes modern features like a tubular steel dual cradle frame, 41 mm telescopic front forks, and twin shocks at the rear with 5-step preload adjustability. The BSA Gold Star 650 features a 320mm front disc and a 255mm rear disc, equipped with Brembo two-piston and single-piston floating calipers. The bike also includes dual-channel ABS as standard. It has a fuel tank capacity of 12 liters and weighs 213 kg.

The BSA Gold Star is equipped with a 652cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC, 4-valve engine. This engine produces 45 bhp at 6500 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 55 Nm at 4000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

Meanwhile, on October 1 of last year, the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) announced its first results for two Tata Motors SUVs - the Harrier and Safari. Both vehicles received 5-star safety ratings. Now, the safety organization has released its first assessment results for 2024, this time for two Tata Motors electric vehicles (EVs) - the Tata Punch EV and Nexon EV. Both electric vehicles have also achieved a five-star safety rating, which applies to all variants of both models.

ALSO READ: Tata makes big announcement about Sierra EV, here's when the SUV will arrive