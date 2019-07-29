Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG launched in India. Check price and other specifications

Image Source : MARUTI SUZUKI The Maruti Suzuki has launched factory-fitted CNG-powered Ertiga in India at Rs 8.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Ertiga CNG will offer a mileage of 26.20 km/kg. Ertiga will now be the first utility vehicle in the country that will not run a petrol or diesel-powered engine.

Powering Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG is the K15B 1.5-litre engine that delivers 92 hp and 122 Nm of torque. The motor is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The MPV gets a dual ECU (engine control unit) with intelligent-gas port injection system for better pick-up and drivability.

The factory-fitted Ertiga CNG vehicle comes with standard warranty benefits and convenience of Maruti Suzuki’s service network spread across India.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG safety features:

Dual airbags, high-speed warning alert, front seat belt with pre-tensioners and force limiters, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ABS with EBD and brake assist and reverse parking sensors.

Launched in November last year, the new Ertiga has sold over 61,000 units, with average monthly sales of 8,000 units.

Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said The robust sales of the new Ertiga proves that it has secured its place in the market as a car that offers its users the perfect companion to go about their everyday lives.

"Ertiga has managed to win customer hearts with its focus on safety, design, style, space and performance. In the short span of nearly eight months of its launch, the new Ertiga's accomplishment of achieving the market leader position in MPV is overwhelming considering the growing competition in this segment," he said.

“We thank all our customers for 'moving together' with us in style with next-gen Ertiga in its successful journey. With the CNG-powered next-gen Ertiga, customers will be able to enjoy the benefit of better fuel economy and superior technology which is safe, reliable and environment-friendly," he added.

Other specifications:

The Next-Gen Ertiga is longer (4,395 mm), wider (1,735 mm) and taller (1,690 mm).

It has third-row reclining seats, extra headroom and the cooling cup holders.

The boot space has been increased by almost 55 per cent with three rows up and about 9 per cent with two rows folded down.

The luxurious dual tone interiors feature a sculpted dashboard with maple wood finish and chrome accents. It also has leather wrapped flat bottom steering wheel with easy access controls.

