All new BMW 3 series 2020 set for India launch today; everything we know so far

The Bavarian marque BMW is all set to launch the 2020 edition of its sedan 3 Series in the Indian auto market. The official launch of the car will take place today at 2 pm.

BMW is one of the most successful luxury car makers in the Indian market. With 3 Series being one of BMW's top-selling cars in India, the company would be hoping for an increase in its market share amidst the worst crisis Indian auto market has seen for decades.

Here is everything we know so far about the all-new BMW 3 Series

The all-new BMW 3 Series 2020 will be the seventh generation model of the car which was first launched in May 1975.

The car has been codenamed 'G20' by BMW following the companies general trend -- E90, F10 etc.

The all-new BMW 3 series will likely be sold in 3 engine options with both petrol and diesel variants.

The engine capacity in the all-new BMW 3 Series is likely to be 2.0-litre in both petrol and diesel in the standard variant.

There is a possibility of a sport variant being launched with the M-Kit installed.

The standard 2.0-litre diesel engine will produce 190 BHP while the 2.0-turbo-petrol engine under the hood of the 330i is likely to give out 258 BHP which is an increase of 6 BHP from the outgoing model.

All-new BMW 3 Series will be underpinned by Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform same as the 5 and 7 Series. Which means the car will be longer and more spacious than its outgoing model.

The legendary 'kidney grille' of the BMW is likely to be wider in the all-new 3 Series 2020.

A whole lot of cosmetic changes will come with the car including the L-shaped LED DRL in the headlamps.

The standard variant of the all-new BMW 3 Series will come with a basic 8.8-inch infotainment system. BMW will give its customers a choice to upgrade to a 10.25-inch unit.

The price for the all-new BMW 3 Series 2020 is likely to start from Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model and go up till Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top model.

BMW 3 Series 2020 will continue its historical rivalry with the likes of Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4 and Jaguar XE which are also priced in the same bracket.

BMW has started pre-booking orders for the 3 Series 2020.

