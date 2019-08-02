Audi enters India's electric vehicle bandwagon with e-tron; luxury SUV that has AWD and 400km range

In another major addition to the growing fleet of electric vehicles in India, German luxury carmaker Audi has launched its first all-electric SUV e-tron. The all new Audi e-tron will be a 5 seater SUV that has an All Wheel Drive (AWD). The new Audi e-tron will have a 400 km battery range when fully charged.
German carmaker Audi's foray into electric vehicle segment marks a major moment in India's autocar market. With PM Modi government stressing on the need of more electric cars for enviornmental concerns, Audi's entry gives people more option. While presenting the Union Budget 2019, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that government will provide additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on the loans taken to purchase EVs.
The all new Audi e-tron will feature a max electrical output of 300 kW (boost) and a max electrical torque output of 664 Nm (boost). Audi have powered the e-tron with Lithium-ion battery of 95 kWh.
ENGINE AND ELECTRONICS
Peak electrical output: 265 kW
Peal electrical output boost: 300 kW
Electrical torque output: 561 Nm
Electrical torque output boost: 664 Nm
STEERING and TYRES
Steering: Electromechanical progressive steering with speed-dependent power assistance
Turning circle: 12.2 metres
Tyre: 255 / 50 R 20
Wheels: Cast Aluminum flow forming
DIMENSION / BODY
Number of seats: 5
Drag coefficient: 0.28 (with standard exterior mirrors), 0.27(with virtual exterior mirrors)
Standard dimensions (mm): 4901 x 1935 x 1629
Width including mirror in: 2192 mm
Boot capacity: 660 litre
PERFORMANCE
Top Speed: 200 kmph
Electrical acceleration (0-100): 6.6 seconds
Electrical acceleration boost (0-100): 5.7 seconds
TRANSMISSION
Drive Type: All Wheel Drive (AWD)
Transmission Type: Two stage planetary gearbox with single gear
FEATURES
20'' 5 arm dynamic design contrast grey wheels
Brake callipers in orange colour
Matrix LED headlights with dynamic indicators
Contour ambient lighting
4 zone air conditioner
Audi phone box with wireless charging
Audi virtual cockpit
MMI Navigation with MMI touch
B&O sound system
Adaptive air suspension
Panoramic Sunroof
Surround view camera
Leather-wrapped multifunction sports steering wheel with shift paddles
Audi exterior virtual mirror
Audi smartphone interface
