Audi enters India's electric vehicle bandwagon with e-tron; luxury SUV that has AWD and 400km range

Audi e-tron launched in India

In another major addition to the growing fleet of electric vehicles in India, German luxury carmaker Audi has launched its first all-electric SUV e-tron. The all new Audi e-tron will be a 5 seater SUV that has an All Wheel Drive (AWD). The new Audi e-tron will have a 400 km battery range when fully charged.

German carmaker Audi's foray into electric vehicle segment marks a major moment in India's autocar market. With PM Modi government stressing on the need of more electric cars for enviornmental concerns, Audi's entry gives people more option. While presenting the Union Budget 2019, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that government will provide additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on the loans taken to purchase EVs.

Audi e-tron cockpit

The all new Audi e-tron will feature a max electrical output of 300 kW (boost) and a max electrical torque output of 664 Nm (boost). Audi have powered the e-tron with Lithium-ion battery of 95 kWh.

ENGINE AND ELECTRONICS

Peak electrical output: 265 kW

Peal electrical output boost: 300 kW

Electrical torque output: 561 Nm

Electrical torque output boost: 664 Nm

STEERING and TYRES

Audi e-tron wheels

Steering: Electromechanical progressive steering with speed-dependent power assistance

Turning circle: 12.2 metres

Tyre: 255 / 50 R 20

Wheels: Cast Aluminum flow forming

DIMENSION / BODY

Audi e-tron

Number of seats: 5

Drag coefficient: 0.28 (with standard exterior mirrors), 0.27(with virtual exterior mirrors)

Standard dimensions (mm): 4901 x 1935 x 1629

Width including mirror in: 2192 mm

Boot capacity: 660 litre

PERFORMANCE

Audi e-tron side profile

Top Speed: 200 kmph

Electrical acceleration (0-100): 6.6 seconds

Electrical acceleration boost (0-100): 5.7 seconds

TRANSMISSION

Drive Type: All Wheel Drive (AWD)

Transmission Type: Two stage planetary gearbox with single gear

FEATURES

Audi e-tron interiors

20'' 5 arm dynamic design contrast grey wheels

Brake callipers in orange colour

Matrix LED headlights with dynamic indicators

Contour ambient lighting

4 zone air conditioner

Audi phone box with wireless charging

Audi virtual cockpit

MMI Navigation with MMI touch

B&O sound system

Adaptive air suspension

Panoramic Sunroof

Surround view camera

Leather-wrapped multifunction sports steering wheel with shift paddles

Audi exterior virtual mirror

Audi smartphone interface

