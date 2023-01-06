Auto-Expo 2023: Motovolt to launch indigenous smart multi-purpose E-scooter

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Motovolt was founded in 2019 as a mass market micro mobility EV brand.

Auto Expo 2023: India’s leading e-mobility brand Motovolt is all set to launch its new smart multi-purpose Electric scooter at Auto-Expo this year. The market of electric scooters in India has been growing rapidly, and there is a huge demand that experts say needs to be addressed. The brand is already known as a leader in making smart high-quality personal mobility solutions of the wide range of e-bicycles.

The model that is being planned for launch at the Auto-Expo this year has numerous features and is also connected to the Motovolt app. The unique model of the e-scooter will also provide customisation on the basis of the needs of the rider.

Tushar Choudhary, founder and CEO of the company said, this scooter is engineered and designed to be a multi tasking solution for both fleet and personal use. It also offers a safe, convenient ride experience.

Auto Expo is marked to be a major event in the Indian automobile market. The main focus is going to be on EVs this year. All top leading vehicle makers are expected to come up with their new EV products. Motovolt was founded in 2019 as a mass market micro mobility EV brand.

Right now it works in the category of electric bikes and two-wheelers which run 25 kmph speed and also consume not less than 250W rated power.

