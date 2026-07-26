Christopher Nolan applauds Satyajit Ray's Apu Trilogy, says Pather Panchali 'blew my mind'

New Delhi:

Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan has expressed his admiration for legendary Indian director Satyajit Ray. The Oscar-winning director shared his thoughts during a recent visit to the Criterion Closet in New York, where he picked Ray's acclaimed trilogy among the films he wanted to take home.

The Odyssey director picked Satyajit Ray's The Apu Trilogy and revealed that its first film, Pather Panchali, had "blown his mind" when he first watched it.

Christopher Nolan praises Satyajit Ray's Apu Trilogy

In a video shared by Criterion Closet on platform X (formerly Twitter), Christopher Nolan called Satyajit Ray "one of the greatest Indian filmmakers" and also picked Ray's Pather Panchali from The Apu Trilogy as one of his favourites. He went on to reveal that he had watched only the first part and was excited to watch the rest of the two parts in the famous trilogy.

He further added, "And then there's the Apu Trilogy by Satyajit Ray, one of the greatest Indian filmmakers. The trilogy starts with Pather Panchali, which is an absolutely incredible film. It just blew my mind. I haven't yet seen parts two and three of the trilogy, so I'm pretty excited to get this and complete the story."

About Satyajit Ray's The Apu Trilogy

For the unversed, Satyajit Ray's The Apu Trilogy is a famous set of three Bengali-language films directed by Satyajit Ray. It includes Pather Panchali, Aparajito and The World of Apu. The trilogy is based on the novel by Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay. Pather Panchali tells the story of young Apu and his family as they cope with poverty in rural Bengal. Ray's film is considered a timeless cinematic masterpiece.

Christopher Nolan's recent work

Christopher Nolan's latest directorial venture, The Odyssey, was released in theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026. The ancient Greek epic features an ensemble star cast featuring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles.

The film has been ruling at the box office both in India and worldwide. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India, earning Rs 108.20 crore within nine days of its release. Its overseas collection is recorded at 1,950 crore so far.

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