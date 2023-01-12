Auto Expo 2023: Liger Mobility unveils world’s first self-balancing e-scooter

Follow us on Image Source : LIGER AUTOMOTIVE Liger Automotive has unveiled the self-balancing e-scooter.

Auto Expo 2023: World's first self-balancing e-scooter, a cutting-edge device that promises to make riding easier and safer than ever before, was unveiled at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023.

The event, which is being held in Greater Noida, showcased this revolutionary self-balancing e-scooter that is set to change the way we think about personal transportation. The e-scooter, developed by a team of engineers and designers at tech start-up Liger Mobility, uses advanced sensors and algorithms to constantly monitor and adjust its balance, making it almost impossible to tip over. This means that riders will no longer have to worry about losing their balance and falling off, even at low speeds or on uneven terrain.

SPECIFICATIONS

The e-scooter is also equipped with a powerful electric motor that can reach speeds of up to 30km/h, making it ideal for commuting and short trips around the city. It has a range of up to 60km on a single charge and it can be fully charged in just 2 hours.

The self-balancing technology also makes the e-scooter extremely easy to ride, even for beginners or riders with limited mobility. The e-scooter automatically adjusts its balance to match the rider's movements, making it possible for anyone to ride it with ease.

The e-scooter also comes equipped with several advanced features such as GPS, LED lights, and a wireless charging pad. It also has a built-in security system that can track the scooter's location in case of theft.

The self-balancing e-scooter is being hailed as a game-changer in the world of personal transportation, and it is expected to have a major impact on the way people move around cities. This technology has the potential to make riding safer, more accessible and more efficient for people of all ages and abilities.

The creators of the e-scooter also mentioned that they are planning to launch this scooter in the market by the end of 2023 and the price is expected to be competitive with the conventional e-scooters.

FAQs:

Q: How does the self-balancing e-scooter work?

A: The self-balancing e-scooter uses advanced sensors and algorithms to constantly monitor and adjust its balance, making it almost impossible to tip over. It automatically adjusts its balance to match the rider's movements, making it possible for anyone to ride it with ease.

Q: What is the top speed of the self-balancing e-scooter?

A: The e-scooter can reach speeds of up to 30km/h.

Q: When will the self-balancing e-scooter be available in the market?

A: The creators of the self-balancing e-scooter plan to launch it in the market by the end of 2023.