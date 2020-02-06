Image Source : TWITTER Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai unveils all-new Creta, launch in March

South Korean auto major Hyundai on Thursday showcased the new version of its second-generation Creta compact SUV which will be launched in March. The second generation Creta has been given a more masculine and futuristic look, while being equipped with premium features, efficient powertrain and smart technology. The new version was unveiled by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida.

The #AllNewCRETA is here. Watch out for the Ultimate SUV. pic.twitter.com/ICcK0CG5gr — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) February 6, 2020

"The all-new Creta would be launched in March and we are sure that this product will offer great customer delight and supersede their aspirations and expectations," Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and CEO S S Kim was quoted as saying by PTI.

He further said, "With over 6.5 lakh owners worldwide, Creta has become the most loved and admired SUV in the segment."

The new Creta will come with premium features like panoramic sunroof, LED Headlamps, enhanced Bluelink 1.5, among others.

It is one of 13 models on display at the Auto Expo. The company had launched the Tucson on February 5.

The new Creta will share BSVI powertrain options, 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit

Speaking at the unveiling, the King Khan said in the last 22 years, two things have happened to him - becoming a father and another becoming the brand ambassador of Hyundai.

"So I feel like I am the father of Hyundai in India," he quipped.