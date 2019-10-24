Audi launches new A6 sedan; priced Rs 54 lakh onwards

German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Thursday launched the new Audi A6 in India, with price starting at Rs 54.20 lakh onwards.

According to the company, the new model is equipped with a powerful 2.0L TFSI engine and generates 180kW (245 hp) and 370 Nm of torque propelling the car from 0 to 100 km per hour in 6.8 seconds.

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said: "With the launch of the new Audi A6, we are presenting the eighth generation of the successful full size sedan that brings numerous innovations to the segment."

"The new Audi A6 heralds the very best of luxury and technology, while also marking the entry of our first BS-VI compliant model in the country."