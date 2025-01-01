Yearly Horoscope 2025: Love life and health, find out how new year will be for your zodiac sign

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Read the Yearly Horoscope of 2025 here

Yearly Horoscope 2025: The energy of the new year 2025 is sure to shake things up in all areas of your life. This will be a dynamic year, full of exciting astrological transformations that could change things in a major way. To get a sense of what to expect in 2025, be sure to check out the horoscope forecasts below, which are specific to your zodiac sign. These forecasts will provide you with insight into the astrological influences that are likely to affect you in the coming year, giving you the edge you need to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. So set your intentions and get ready for an exciting and transformative year.

Aries

This year, Shani Dev will transit in your eleventh house till March 29, after which he will remain in the twelfth house till the end of the year. Jupiter will remain in the third house till May 14 and then in the fourth house, but at the end of the year after December 5, it will again start transiting in the third house in retrograde motion. Rahu will remain in the twelfth house of your horoscope till May 18, after which it will come to the eleventh house. Ketu will also remain in the sixth house till May 18, after which it will start transiting in the fifth house. Now we will talk about how this year is going to be for Aries people.

Love

Aries Your married life will be great in the year 2025. The beginning of the year will bring family happiness and prosperity in your life. The mutual love among the family members will increase. You will experience a happy life in your family this year. The change in the zodiac sign of Jupiter will give you a taste of happiness. This year is bringing a good start for married people. Closeness and love will increase in the relationship with the spouse. You will get the support of your spouse in every decision. You can make many important decisions together this year. The beginning of the year will be good for lovemates. This year, love will have a great start in your life. The rift that was going on between lovemates for some time will end at the beginning of the new year.

Health

The year 2025 is going to be good for Aries people in terms of health. At the beginning of the year, there will be minor health problems like colds and headaches. But there is nothing to worry about, everything will be fine soon. This year, reduce eating fried food outside. Do physical activities daily like meditation, participating in sports, running, and stretching and also take special care of your food, so that you will remain healthy.

Taurus

This year Shani Dev will remain in the tenth house of your horoscope till March 29, after that, he will start transiting in the eleventh house. Jupiter will remain in the second house till May 14 and after that from May 14 to December 5, he will transit in the third house. Till May 18, Rahu will transit in the eleventh house and Ketu in the fifth house of your horoscope, after this Rahu will enter the tenth house of your horoscope and Ketu will enter the fourth house. So this is the movement of your planets in the year 2025. Now we will talk about how this year is going to be for Taurus people.

Love

This year, there can be a new beginning of love in your life or you may develop a feeling of love for someone. In the year 2025, your married life will be very smooth. Everything will go on properly and well. There will be a mutual understanding between you two. This year will be very wonderful for people living in live-in. This year you will get some new experiences in married life. Couples wishing to have a child will get a bright child this year. Cherish the sweet memories of your relationship.

Health

From the beginning of the year 2025, you will pay a lot of attention to your fitness. At the beginning of this year, you will enjoy your health the most. Your mental tensions will end. You will remain happy throughout the year and will keep doing your work with agility. The beginning of the year 2025 will bring positivity to your life. You will get relief from the already ongoing health problems. Include fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet this year, your health will remain good throughout the year.

Gemini

This year Shani Dev will transit in the ninth house of your birth chart till March 29, after which he will enter the tenth house. Jupiter will continue to transit in your Lagna Sthaan i.e. first house till May 14, after that from May 14 to December 5, he will remain in the second house. On December 5, he will once again enter your Lagna Sthaan in retrograde motion. Till May 18, Rahu will transit in the tenth house and Ketu in the fourth house of your birth chart, after that Rahu will enter the ninth house and Ketu in the third house of your birth chart. Now we will talk about how this year is going to be for Gemini people.

Love

The year 2025 will be one of the most memorable years of your life. There will be a shower of love in your life. From the beginning of the year 2025, Devguru Jupiter will transit from your first house, due to which there will be a shower of happiness in your married life. Your relationships will become closer and you will try to understand each other even better. Love and trust will increase in your married life. This year you will get the support of your spouse at every step. There can be a new beginning of love in friendship.

Health

The year 2025 will bring you excellent health. Your health will be blooming and you will be happy. You will feel very fit. You will always be happy. You will take care of your diet. You will get rid of health problems. A new energy will be operating inside you. However, this year you need to be alert about the health of the elders of your house. You will have to focus on your mental health this year.

Cancer

This year Shani Dev will transit in your eighth house till 29th March, after that he will enter the ninth house of your birth chart. Guru will remain in the twelfth house of your horoscope till 14th May, after that from 14th May to 5th December he will transit in the lagna sthan. After 5th December once again Guru will enter your twelfth house in retrograde motion. Also till 18th May Rahu will transit in the ninth and Ketu in the third house of your birth chart. After 18th May Rahu will enter the eighth and Ketu in the second house. Now we will talk about how this year is going to be for Cancerians.

Love

2025 will be full of sweet and sour arguments of love in your life. Anger and ego may bother you a bit this year. There is a need to control this in 2025. You will get full support from your spouse at work. This year you will have to make efforts to improve your love life. If you respect each other's feelings, then everything will be good. Unmarried people's marriage will be finalised. This year, the mind will be happy after getting good news related to children.

Health

In 2025, you will get mixed results in health. At the beginning of the year 2025, your health will be fit and fine. Your focus will be on your fitness. You will think of new ways to keep yourself fit and implement them. You can join a fitness centre, yoga club or gym. If you had any health-related problem last year, then you will get relief from it this year. Your mental tensions will also be resolved. Also, this year you will take proper care of your food, apart from this you will keep doing your routine check-ups regularly.

Leo

This year Shani Dev will transit in the seventh house of your birth chart till 29th March, after that he will enter the eighth house. Jupiter will keep transiting in the eleventh house of your horoscope till the 14th of May, after that, he will enter the twelfth house. On 5th December, Jupiter will once again enter your eleventh house in retrograde motion. Till 18th May, Rahu will keep transiting in the eighth house and Ketu in the second house of your birth chart. After the 18th of May, Rahu will enter the seventh house and Ketu in the second house of the birth chart. Now we will talk about how this year is going to be for Leo people.

Love

This year, situations like 'kabhi khushi kabhi gham' will be created in the matter of love. The year 2025 will be very wonderful for your relationships. Sweetness will increase in your married life. You will feel a newness, a new freshness. Your spouse will support you wholeheartedly at every step. You will think about plans related to your future. Wedding shehnai can resonate in the house of unmarried people. This year you can go on a romantic trip. This year family life will be happy. The ongoing rift with a relative will end this year.

Health

There is a need to take special care of your health in the year 2025. Sometimes you may have to face mental confusion, but soon everything will be fine. Not taking proper care of your food will make you feel lazy. You may get a little confused due to unnecessary running around, but soon the circumstances will turn in your favour. However, the health of the elders of the house will remain better. You will feel relaxed due to the improvement in your mother's health.

Virgo

This year, Shani Dev will transit in the sixth house of your horoscope till March 29, after which he will enter the seventh house. Jupiter will continue to transit in the tenth house till May 14, after which it will enter the eleventh house. However, on December 5, it will once again enter your tenth house in retrograde motion. Apart from this, Rahu will transit in the seventh house and Ketu in the ascendant of your horoscope till May 18, after May 18, Rahu will enter your sixth house and Ketu in the twelfth house. Now we will talk about how this year is going to be for Virgo people.

Love

This year the happiness of your married life will increase. This year you will experience the beautiful feeling of love. You will go to visit a religious place with your spouse, this will bring more sweetness to your relationship. A sense of understanding will develop towards each other in the relationship of the newlywed couple and you will feel very comfortable with each other. Your spouse can plan some big surprises for you this year. Your domestic life will be better than before. Lovemates will decide to get married this year.

Health

This year is going to be fine from the point of view of your health. In the first few months of this year, you will be a little worried about your health. You will be very confused about something, but everything will be fine soon. To overcome your health-related problems, take care of your diet, laugh and joke with your family, share your thoughts with your loved ones, and chat with friends. Laughing openly and doing pranayama will be the key to your health this year. Your mental strength will be strong in the year 2025.

Libra

This year, Shani Dev will transit in the fifth house of your horoscope till March 29, after which he will enter the sixth house. Jupiter will remain in your ninth house till May 14, after which it will start transiting in the tenth house. But on December 5, once again it will enter your ninth house. Till May 18, Rahu will continue to transit in the sixth and Ketu in the fifth house of your horoscope, after which Rahu will enter your fifth and Ketu in the fourth house. Now we will talk about how this year is going to be for Libra people.

Love

Libra This year is going to be mixed in terms of relationships. There may be some discord in your marital relationship due to in-laws, but that too will be resolved soon. Due to this, the coming days will prove to be very happy for you. Take blessings of your elders or those who are like elders so that your life passes happily. Lovemates, give some time to your relationship and try to understand each other. Also, you need to control your ego and handle relationships delicately. Try to solve any problem with love and peace.

Health

This year is going to give you mixed results in terms of your health. The beginning of the year 2025 will be good for you. This year you can adopt a fitness routine which will help you stay healthy for a long time. Spirituality will come into your life. Positive thoughts will come to your mind. At the end of the year, you will be a little worried about your health, due to which you may have minor health problems like high blood pressure and cold. But there is no need to worry, your worries will go away soon. Avoid eating outside and fried food this year.

Scorpio

This year, Shani Dev will transit in the fourth house of your horoscope till March 29, after which he will enter the fifth house. Jupiter will remain in your eighth house till May 14, after which it will start transiting in the ninth house. But on December 5, once again it will enter your eighth house. Till May 18, Rahu will continue to transit in the fifth and Ketu in the eleventh house of your horoscope, after which Rahu will enter your fourth and Ketu in the tenth house. Now we will talk about how this year is going to be for Scorpio people.

Love

In the year 2025, your marital relationship will remain strong. Coordination between the two will increase the sweetness of the relationship. During this time, you may be a little emotional. There is a need to control your emotions in relationships. Most of the rest of the year will be favourable for you. The differences that have been going on since before will go away. The presence of children in life will increase the happiness of the house and the family atmosphere will also remain better. Also, your relationship will get new dimensions.

Health

This year is going to be mixed for you in terms of health. You need to be careful of any old health-related problems like pain in your knees, or stomach pain. Do not be too careless this year otherwise, your health may deteriorate and you will also get angry more, due to which your work may get hindered. Reduce fast food intake, and avoid eating too much-fried food. Also, keep getting health-related checkups from time to time. Keep avoiding acidity and gas.

Sagittarius

This year, Shani Dev will transit in the third house of your horoscope till March 29, after which he will enter the fourth house. Jupiter will remain in your seventh house till May 14, after which it will start transiting in the eighth house. But on December 5, once again it will enter your seventh house. Rahu will transit in the fourth house and Ketu in the tenth house of your horoscope till May 18, after which Rahu will enter your third house and Ketu in the ninth house. Now we will talk about how this year is going to be for Sagittarius people.

Love

This year your family life is going to be very good. The respect of both of you will increase in the society. To complete an important project, you may have to stay away from your spouse for a few days, but this distance will make your relationship even stronger. You will get full support from your spouse in difficult situations. Lovemates will also spend this year in romantic moments with each other. Your relationship will become even stronger. Overall, this year will bring a very happy atmosphere for you.

Health

This year you will be careful about your health. Your anger will increase. Due to this, you may have problems like high blood pressure, headache etc., especially take care of the health of the elders in your house so that you do not have to face problems. To find solutions related to your health, you should do regular meditation, and pay special attention to food and cleanliness around you. Follow a proper routine for good health.

Capricorn

This year Shani Dev will transit in the second house of your birth chart till March 29, after that he will enter the third house. Jupiter will remain in your sixth house till May 14, after that it will start transiting in the seventh house. But on December 5, once again it will enter your sixth house. Till May 18, Rahu will transit in the third and Ketu in the ninth house of your birth chart, after that Rahu will enter your second and Ketu in the eighth house. So this is the movement of your planets in the year 2025.

Health

You need to be a little cautious this year in terms of health. There will be ups and downs in health for about the first four months. A little carelessness can cause trouble for you. Avoid doing work that requires excessive lifting and keeping. Otherwise, it will affect your health. To avoid stomach-related problems, you will have to pay special attention to your diet. Keep your weight under control. Along with health, take full care of cleanliness and above all take care of your mental health. Keeping the mind happy should be your New Year resolution this year.

Love

The year 2025 will bring mixed results for married people. Meanwhile, the activities of the spouse may be somewhat suspicious, but instead of thinking too much about it, you should talk to them openly on this issue, so that there is no problem in future. At the beginning of the year, things that were spoiled in married life can come on the right track automatically, which will create an atmosphere of happiness in the family.

Aquarius

This year, Shani Dev will transit in the first house of your birth chart i.e. Lagna Sthan till March 29, after that he will enter the second house. And Jupiter will remain in your fifth house till May 14, after that it will start transiting in the sixth house. But on December 5, once again it will enter your fifth house. Till May 18, Rahu will transit in the second and Ketu in the eighth house of your birth chart, after that Rahu will enter your first i.e. Lagna Sthan and Ketu in the seventh house. Now we will talk about how this year is going to be for Aquarius people.

Love

The people of this zodiac will get the full support of their spouses. The old disputes that were going on between you two will end, and the misunderstandings between the two will be removed. You will go on a pilgrimage to a religious place with your spouse. The support of your spouse at work will encourage you to move forward. The desire of the people who want a child for a long time will be fulfilled. Lovemates will decide to tie the knot this year. If you keep your ego aside, then the marital relationship will be even better.

Health

This year is going to be good for you in terms of health. But due to high work pressure, you will also feel a little confused this year. Take care of rest along with work. Also, it will be good if you maintain a balance between your personal and business life this year. There may be some minor health problems, so avoid eating outside at the workplace. People who are obese may have to face problems related to lethargy and insomnia.

Pisces

This year, Shani Dev will transit in the twelfth house of your birth chart till March 29, after which he will enter the first house i.e. Lagna. Jupiter will remain in your fourth house till May 14, after which it will start transiting in the fifth house. But on December 5, once again it will enter your fourth house. Till May 18, Rahu will transit in your Lagna i.e. first and Ketu in the seventh house of your birth chart, after which Rahu will enter your twelfth and Ketu in the sixth house. Now we will talk about how this year is going to be for Pisces people.

Love

This year, there may be a distance between you and your spouse due to a job or business or any other reason. Despite this, there will be coordination between you two. The year 2025 is going to be very wonderful for lovemates. You will reveal your relationship at home. The family members will also approve of your relationship. This year, great good news will be received from the children's side. This year, with the help of your spouse, you will improve many of your habits and climb the ladder of progress.

Health

This year will be mixed for health. You should be a little cautious about your health, do not be too careless, and do not take too much tension, which will have a direct effect on your health. But gradually everything will be fine. Along with working to keep your health good, you also need to rest, take care of your food, and drink fresh fruits, vegetables and juice, so that you will remain healthy.

Also Read: Yearly Horoscope 2025: Career, finance and health, find out how new year will be for your zodiac sign