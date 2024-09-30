Weekly Horoscope (Sept 30-Oct 6): Virgos to get new job and changed life; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Weekly Horoscope (Sept 30-Oct 6) 2024

Aries

Ganesha says this week will be very good for you and your family. You will utilize this time to enjoy yourself with your family. This will be of great help to you and will help you achieve mental peace.

Finance: Make sure you still control your spending. Otherwise, you will lose all your savings very soon. It is a matter of great strategy which you need to develop within yourself. Take care of your finances at this time so that you do not fall prey to fraudulent methods.

Love: Have a meaningful conversation with your partner so that you can get effective solutions to all the problems in life. Your married life will be happy and blissful. Your partner is going to support you all the time.

Health: It is not appropriate to be negligent about your daily routine and food habits. The problem of acidity and gas may increase.

Taurus

Positive: Ganesha says your life will get better with time. So, you need to make efforts towards success. That's the only way you can satisfy yourself.

Finance: There can be a shortage of money and you will also get to see better investment opportunities. Make sure you grow your savings over some time. This will prove to be very helpful in deciding your financial condition in the future.

Love: Your relationship with your partner will depend on your behavior. Also, make sure you have productive conversations regularly. Your partner should also cooperate accordingly and enhance your love life in the best possible way.

Health: Due to the current environment, stress and depression will dominate. Meditation and meditation will make you mentally positive.

Gemini

Positive: Ganesha says this week can be normal for you. You'll need help reconciling your expectations with your reality.

Finance: Your financial condition is going to be stable. However, you will not be able to save as much as you are planning. There is nothing to worry about, so try to stop overthinking. Make better decisions so that you can improve your finances soon.

Love: Your partner is going to be a loving person who will take care of you. Your love life is going to be great and you can improve your bond as a couple.

Health: There will be a condition of pain in the cervical and shoulders. Along with work, it is also necessary to take rest and exercise.

Cancer

Positive: Ganesha says this week is going to be good for you. Make sure you are on the right path in life by making the right choices. Your family will understand your actions and no one else can.

Finance: Money will be tight and you will also be able to invest in many resources. They are going to give good fortune in the long run. This is a strategic policy that you should focus on, at least during this week.

Love: You can express your feelings in front of your partner. With this, you will be able to strengthen your relationship. It all depends on how well you handle your bond as a happy couple.

Health: Health will remain good. But stay away from mental stress, due to which health problems may arise.

Leo

Positive: Ganesha says You will have a great time with your family. Be grateful for the supportive people in your life, and make an effort to connect with each of them in a significant way.

Finance: Your financial condition is going to improve rapidly, so there is nothing to panic about. Make sure you save as much as possible so that you have a stable future.

Love: Your relationship with your partner is going to improve a lot and you will be able to strengthen your bond. The effort has to be both ways, so you need to have a fruitful conversation together.

Health: Health will be fine this week. But due to busyness, there can be fatigue and heaviness in the head. Spend some time in light activities according to your mind.

Virgo

Positive: Ganesha says this time will be good for you. You will get a new job and start a completely new life. Be sure that you will be a capable person to handle the problems that come in your life.

Finances: Financial conditions will be good this week, but you need to save your income. This is the only way you can ensure a stable future for yourself and your family.

Love: Your partner will misunderstand you in one way or the other, so try to have meaningful conversations during the conversation. This is going to prove beneficial in the long run where you will be able to connect better as individuals who are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together.

Health: The problem of gas and air can be troubling. The effect of this can also increase joint pain.

Libra

Positive: Ganesha says This week can teach you many life lessons. You can get victory over your enemies, which can attract others towards you. You have to learn many things which can help you to become a successful person.

Finance: Your financial condition is going to improve. You can invest in good sources of income but try to be cautious as much as possible. It is going to be risky but if you keep working hard, you will be able to make significant profits.

Love: Your partner is going to support you in every possible way. Be grateful to have such a lovely person in your life. It's going to help you stay optimistic about life in general.

Health: The changing season can affect your health. Keep food and lifestyle organized.

Scorpio

Positive: Ganesha says This week will be good for you. You will be able to connect with people in a significant way. They will put full trust in you, so try to take responsibility wisely. You will get new friends who will remain your life partner.

Finance: The financial situation will be stable, but it needs your constant attention. Increase your savings as much as possible to have a stable life ahead. This is going to prove useful in the long run when you will need major financial aspects to meet your lifestyle and its requirements.

Love: Your relationship with your partner is going to be better no matter what happens. You'll be able to connect better and have useful conversations. The only thing you need to ignore is people's comments about your relationship and how they can affect your personal space.

Health: People suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure will themselves cause their health to deteriorate. Do not be negligent at all and take proper treatment.

Sagittarius

Positive: Ganesha says This week will be good. You will be able to make important decisions which will be of great use to you. Your family and your friends will support you, so there is nothing to fear.

Finance: Money will be tight and you will also be able to invest in good sources of income. Soon it will be of great benefit. Considering it is risky, try to consult a professional before taking the final step.

Love: Your partner will be very cooperative, so try to spend quality time together. It is important to have space in your relationship as an individual.

Health: Health will be fine. Spending some time amidst the natural environment will bring mental relaxation.

Capricorn

Positive: Ganesha says This time will be beneficial for Capricorn people. You will be able to handle your personal and professional life in the best possible way. Try to keep up the good work so that you can enjoy a fruitful life.

Finance: Take care of money and do not spend unnecessarily. If you can save your income now, you will have a stable future. You must understand the value of savings in your life. It is going to help you to overcome unforeseen circumstances concerning your personal and professional life at a later stage.

Love: You need to connect better with your partner. Try to understand the feelings and react accordingly. You need to give your support to your partner.

Health: Drive vehicles carefully and stay away from risk-prone activities.

Aquarius

Positive: Ganesha says This week is going to bring a lot of responsibilities for you. There will be many ways in which you can become successful in life. Follow the right path so that you can be proud of yourself in later life as well.

Finance: Financial condition will be good this week and you can also invest in profitable sources of income. Think about it seriously and don't fall prey to fraudulent practices. Your income will determine your lifestyle so try to ensure a stable life.

Love: Your partner is loving and caring, there can be compatibility. You are really lucky that you have found someone who can handle complicated situations and also take care of you at the right time.

Health: There may be some fatigue and lethargy. But your health will be fine, don't worry.

Pisces

Positive: Ganesha says This month will be beneficial for you. This week is going to be the time for necessary changes in your life. You need to be very careful about your relationships with your loved ones. You need to spend more time with your family members.

Finance: Stick to your plan regarding your financial improvements and you will find success no matter what.

Love: Your relationship with your partner is going to improve. To establish a strong relationship, you need to think outside of the box. You both tend to do wonderful things individually but in life.

Health: Lack of control can lead to health issues. For optimum physical health and immunity, eat nutritious food, drink water, get plenty of rest, and exercise.