Weekly Horoscope (Oct 21-Oct 27): Tough financial situation for Virgos; know about other zodiac signs

Aries

Ganesha says this week will be beneficial for you. You will be able to handle your personal and professional life in a better way. Not only this, but you will also get a surprise this week which will make your day. Make sure you focus on your current goals and aspirations in life.

Finance: Your finances will be stable this week and you will also be able to invest in profitable sources of income. You need to control your expenses to a great extent so that you can lead a stable life ahead.

Love: Your love relationship is going to be very good this week and you will also be able to talk better with your partner. Make sure that both of you trust each other completely and value your relationship.

Health: It is not appropriate to be negligent about your daily routine and food habits. The problem of acidity and gas may increase.

Taurus

Positive: Ganesha says this week is going to be beneficial for you and your family. Make way for opportunities in your life as you are about to witness a new beginning. This is a good time to think about the changing aspects of your personal and professional life.

Finance: Your finances will be very good this week and you will be able to improve your savings like before. Don't forget to talk to an expert before making important financial decisions. Your family also needs to understand the importance of your income and spend accordingly.

Love: Your relationship with your partner is going to be much better this week. Both of you will be able to talk in a better way which will bring harmony to your life. Not only this, but you will also be able to value the time spent together as a couple.

Health: Due to the current environment, stress and depression will dominate. Meditation and meditation will make you mentally positive.

Gemini

Positive: Ganesha says this time will be favorable for you. You will be able to handle your personal and professional life in a good way which is going to bring good times in your life. Not only this, but this time you will also have the courage and determination to do something special.

Finance: Your financial condition will be fine this week and this is also a good time to invest in new resources. You may take risky steps but try to take expert advice to seek professional help before making important decisions. Your savings will improve and you will be able to plan better for a stable future ahead.

Love: This week your relationship with your partner will blossom like never before. Not only this, but there will also be a sense of understanding between both of you which will help in solving all your problems. Make sure you don't keep any secrets and talk whenever possible.

Health: There will be a condition of pain in the shoulders. Along with work, it is also necessary to take rest and exercise.

Cancer

Positive: Ganesha says this week is going to be a profitable time for you. You need to set better goals in your professional life so that you can achieve consistent success. This is going to have a direct impact on your mental health, so be very careful with your choices at this time.

Finance: Your financial condition is going to be very good this week and you will also be able to participate in various risky possibilities. Make sure that you control your finances on your own and make informed decisions largely with the help of experts.

Love: This week your love relationship is not going to be the same as before. Spend quality time with your partner so that you can lead a happy and successful life together. You must understand the feelings of your partner and talk in a better way.

Health: Health will remain good. But stay away from mental stress, due to which health problems may arise.

Leo

Positive: Ganesha says this week is going to be beneficial for you. There will be many opportunities for improvement in your personal and professional life. You should wait for the right time and make better use of each of them.

Finance: Time is not right to invest in profitable sources of income. You also need to stop unnecessary expenses. This is going to have a positive impact on your finances in the long run.

Love: Establish a good relationship with your partner for some time this week. Keep in mind that at this time you should not have any problems regarding the relationship. It is your responsibility to pay attention to your relationship and talk to your partner as much as possible.

Health: Health will be fine this week. But busyness can cause fatigue and heaviness in the head. Spend some time in light activities according to your mind.

Virgo

Positive: Ganesha says the week is going to be an important time for you and your family. This is because you will be able to make a lot of choices in life that are going to affect your life in the long run.

Finances: This week your financial life will be full of tough situations but you will be able to handle each of them brilliantly. It is going to have a positive effect on your life in general.

Love: Your love life will be full of happiness and joy this week. Your partner will support you no matter what happens. This time is going to be very good regarding your relationships. If you have been in a serious relationship for a long time, this is also a good time to think about the possibilities of marriage.

Health: The problem of gas and air can be troubling. The effect of this can also increase joint pain.

Libra

Positive: Ganesha says this week is going to bring happiness to your life. You will have many chances to relax and spend quality time. Use these opportunities to find peace of mind and satisfaction so far. You need to gear up for better opportunities very soon, so make sure you use this time carefully.

Finance: Your financial life will be stable this week and you will be able to make better investment decisions. It is important to understand the value of money and stop spending unnecessarily. You need to improve your savings for some time so that you can have a stable future with your family.

Love: Spend quality time with your partner this week so that not only you can improve your love but also you need to think about increasing your family if you have been married for a long time.

Health: The changing season can affect your health. Keep food and lifestyle organized.

Scorpio

Positive: Ganesha says this week is going to bring a lot of problems into your life. You will not be able to control things in your personal life due to which you may get disappointed. However, you need to control your emotions and remain calm for some time.

Finance: Financially this time will be stable but you need to keep a check on your savings. Otherwise, very soon you will lose all your money and will not be able to invest any resources. Your family should also understand the importance of your income so that they do not spend extravagantly.

Love: Very soon your partner will understand the mistakes and will be able to focus on the relationship. Till then you need to be patient. This week is going to teach you everything about patience and values in life.

Health: People suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure will themselves cause their health to deteriorate. Do not be negligent at all and take proper treatment.

Sagittarius

Positive: Ganesha says this week is going to be good for you. You need to understand your capabilities and work accordingly so that people can be aware of your value.

Finance: Your financial condition will improve this week and you will also be able to save your income. This is not a good time to participate in risky investment opportunities but you can always plan better for the future. Take financial assistance if required and make sure you invest in profitable sources of income. Very soon your luck will change and pave the way for better opportunities.

Love: You need to talk better with your partner so that your relationship can be good. Maintain your privacy and focus on your relationship so that you can make things better. Your life partner will be a loving person who will take care of you no matter what happens.

Health: Health will be fine. Spending some time amidst the natural environment will bring mental relaxation.

Capricorn

Positive: Ganesha says this time can be successful for you. You have the confidence and determination to make a difference in life. It can help you achieve good stuff in no time.

Finance: Financially you will be completely independent, however, you need to increase your savings in a better way so that you can plan for a better future with your family. Finances can become volatile very easily so be very careful with the changes in your fortunes. Take financial help if needed so that you can make favourable changes.

Love: This week is going to be very good for your love affairs and you will also achieve fulfilment very soon. This is a good time to think about expanding your family with your partner.

Health: Health will be fine. Spending some time amidst the natural environment will bring mental relaxation. Drive vehicles carefully and stay away from risk-prone activities.

Aquarius

Positive: Ganesha says This will be a beneficial time for you. There will be many chances in your life and you need to use each of them carefully. Not only this, but you should also focus on your current goals and aspirations in life.

Finance: Your financial condition will be stable and this is also a good time to think about investment opportunities. It will help you improve your luck like never before.

Love: You also need to think about a stable future with your family, so keep a check on your savings for now. First of all, your family should understand the importance and value of money in life. Your relationship with your partner is going to improve.

Health: There may be some fatigue and lethargy. But your health will be fine, don't worry.

Pisces

Positive: Ganesha says This week is going to be good for you. You will be able to balance your personal and professional life in a better way. It is going to help you to get success in less time.

Finance: Financially this will be a favorable period when you will be able to invest in profitable sources of income. Improve your savings so that you can plan better for your prospects.

Love: Your love relationship is going to improve like never before. Your partner is going to trust you completely which is going to help you express yourself in a better way.

Health: Avoid going to overcrowded and polluted places. There is a possibility of having some kind of allergy.