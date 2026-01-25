Weekly horoscope (January 26–February 1, 2026): Aries to Pisces predictions Weekly horoscope from January 26 to February 1, 2026. Read zodiac-wise predictions for all 12 signs covering career, love, finances, education and health.

Weekly Horoscope (January 26-February 1, 2026): The weekly horoscope for January 26 to February 1, 2026 highlights a phase of renewed focus and steady movement across all zodiac signs. Planetary influences during this period encourage thoughtful decisions, emotional balance and practical action in everyday life.

These predictions offer guidance on career, relationships, finances and health. Staying mindful and consistent with your efforts can help you make the most of the opportunities that emerge during the week.

Aries weekly horoscope

Positive: The Aries weekly horoscope suggests a whirlwind of energy and action for the Aries this week. Your natural enthusiasm and determination will be at their peak, making it an ideal time to tackle challenging projects. You will find yourself taking the lead in various aspects of your life, and your perseverance will attract attention.

Finance: The Aries weekly finance horoscope suggests a dynamic financial week for the Aries. As you focus on your monetary affairs, your natural motivation and determination will prove beneficial. This is a good time to make strategic financial decisions, especially when it comes to investments and savings.

Love: The Aries weekly love horoscope suggests a fiery week for those born under this zodiac sign. Your passion and intensity will shine through in matters of the heart. If you are in a relationship, expect sparks to fly when you and your partner engage in passionate moments.

Career: The Aries weekly career horoscope suggests a dynamic and assertive week for Aries in their professional lives. Your natural leadership qualities will be on full display, making this an ideal time to take charge of projects and initiatives.

Education: This week will be full of work and hectic activity. If you want to get things done, you'll need to learn to control your anger or aggression. Some may feel stressed if you don't do well in exams, but things will improve in the second half of this week.

Health: The Aries weekly health horoscope suggests a vibrant and energetic week for the Aries. Your natural vitality is on the rise, making this an excellent time to prioritise your well-being. Engage in regular exercise to channel your boundless energy positively.

Taurus weekly horoscope

Positive: Ganesha says the Taurus weekly horoscope suggests a stable and steady week for the Bulls. Your innate patience and determination will be your greatest assets in various areas of life. In your career, you'll need a work ethic to achieve the best results.

Finance: The Taurus weekly finance horoscope recommends a stable and financially secure week for the Bulls. Your capital investment will be optimal when it comes to money management, as you'll find opportunities for savings and smart investments.

Love: The Taurus weekly love horoscope suggests a week of stability and affection for Oxen in matters of the heart. If you're traveling, your relationship with your friend will deepen as you both seek comfort and security in each other's lives.

Business: The Taurus weekly horoscope recommends a productive and stable week for professional Oxen. Your innate determination and empathetic approach to collaborating with colleagues can lead to innovative solutions and positive results, so be open to team workshops.

Education: If you've been wanting to take more classes, this is the week to do so, as your education can help you gain a solid foundation.

Health: The Taurus weekly health horoscope suggests a week of stable well-being for Oxen. Your practical nature and pragmatic approach to health will be your allies. Pay attention to your diet and exercise regularly to maintain your physical stamina.

Gemini weekly horoscope

Positive: Ganesha says that the Gemini weekly horoscope suggests that your message will be your greatest asset this week. Your charm and intelligence can provide opportunities in both personal and professional spheres. Avoid dogmatism for your honesty and straightforward communication.

Finance: The Gemini weekly financial horoscope suggests a favorable week for your financial affairs. Your quick thinking and adaptability will help you make smart financial decisions. Be prepared to explore new investment opportunities, but remember to do thorough research.

Love: The Gemini weekend love horoscope suggests that this week, your love life and life will be all about you. If you are in any type of business, communication will be your key to international success. Share your feelings frankly and build deeper relationships with your friends.

Business: Your professional life is about to take an exciting turn. Your adaptability and quick thinking will be your strongest assets. As new challenges and opportunities arise, Muslims are ready to seize them.

Education: Sufficient effort and determination can lead to success, and you need to be patient in your endeavors.

Health: Gemini's weekly health horoscope suggests a need for balance in your health. Your energetic and adaptable nature may lead to an interactive schedule, ensuring you find time for relaxation. Incorporate meditation and regular exercise into your routine to keep your vitality high.

Cancer weekly horoscope

Positive: Ganesha says the Cancer weekly horoscope suggests a deep and introspective week ahead. In your personal life, you may find yourself drawn to deep and meaningful conversations. This is an ideal time to empower friends through open and heartfelt communication.

Finance: The Cancer weekly finance horoscope suggests a generally promising week for your financial stability. Your intuition will play a key role in making important decisions. Review your budget and focus on saving to secure your financial future.

Love: The Cancer weekly love horoscope suggests that matters of the heart will sparkle this week. If you are in a relationship, your ability to connect with your friend will bring you and your friend closer on a deeper level. Express your feelings openly and be receptive to your friend's girlfriends and friends.

Business: Your career path is headed for positive development. Your natural intuition and empathy will help you easily clean up office jewelry. Help with bankruptcy: Original efforts can lead to innovative solutions and recognition.

Education: You can improve your chances of achieving the desired results in an upcoming exam by acquiring new skills and shifting your mindset from negative to positive.

Health: The Cancer weekly health horoscope suggests a week where the focus is on self-care and overall well-being. Your intuition may guide you to healthy personalisation choices. Prioritise stress management and training classes to maintain balance.

Leo weekly horoscope

Positive: Ganesha says the Leo weekly horoscope suggests an exciting week. Your personality will be sparkling, and people will be drawn to you like a magnet. This is an excellent time to showcase your leadership skills and take on a significant position. Your energy levels should remain high, filling your actions with encouragement and determination.

Finance: The Leo weekly finance horoscope suggests a generally promising week for your financial affairs. Your charm and communication skills will come in handy when it comes to financial and investment investments. This is a good time to explore new income opportunities or make wise investments.

Love: Communication will be key, so be frank about your dislikes and feelings. For singles, this is an ideal time to express yourself. Your charm will attract love, and you may meet someone who will make your heart race.

Business: Leo's weekend horoscope suggests a dynamic and flexible week in your professional life. Your natural architectural and leadership abilities will shine, making this an excellent time to lead or showcase your innovative approach.

Education: Those of you seeking admission abroad are likely to find success this week. You may be tempted to learn dance or write creatively.

Health: Leo's weekly health horoscope suggests a week where your energy levels are on the rise. Your vibrant spirit and enthusiasm will inspire you to join physical therapy classes that energise your body and mind. Consider exploring a new home or outdoor area that interests you. However, be careful with exertion.

Virgo weekly horoscope

Positive: Ganesha says that your innate attention to detail will be your greatest asset when you look at various vases in your life. Portfolio planning and portfolio planning will bring success to your business. This is an excellent time to graduate from complex workshops and architecture, as your analytical mind is at its sharpest. In matters of the heart, your friend or significant other will be a fan of your ideas and gifts.

Finance: The Virgo weekly finance horoscope suggests a week when your financial support will be stable. Portfolio budgeting and financial planning habits will come in handy. This is an opportune time to review your investments and look for new opportunities to save or earn money.

Love: The Virgo weekend love horoscope suggests a week where your attention to detail and thoughtfulness can enhance your romantic life. If you are in business, teach your friend how to express your love and care. This is an excellent time for deep, meaningful conversations that strengthen your bond.

Business: The Virgo weekend horoscope suggests a productive week in your professional life. Your attention to detail and strong work ethic will prove to be your guiding force. This is an ideal time for complex workshops and everything from orchestrations to architecture, as your analytical and symbolic skills are at their peak.

Education: Picking up a new skill will improve your studies. You may receive good news regarding competitive exams.

Health: Virgo's weekly health horoscope suggests a week where your focus will be on health. Your disciplined approach to health and fitness will yield positive results. Focus on a balanced diet and regular exercise to maintain your vitality.

Libra weekly horoscope

Positive: Ganesha says that the Libra weekly horoscope suggests that you immerse yourself in the overall flow of energy this week. Your social skills will be in high demand as you readily take advantage of acquisition and networking opportunities. This is an ideal time to renew any classical connections with musicians and forge new relationships, both personal and professional.

Finance: The Libra weekly financial horoscope advises a cautious approach to your dormitory affairs this week. Although financial opportunities may arise, it's important to evaluate your portfolio before committing. Save on tuition to maintain stability and stick to your budget.

Love: The Libra weekly love horoscope suggests that your romantic life will flourish this week. Singles may be highly attracted to the dead, easily attracted to single companions. This is a great time for new contacts and exciting encounters, so reach out in person.

Business: The Libra weekly horoscope suggests significant business opportunities for the week. Your innate charm and attractiveness will play a key role in networking and collaborating effectively with elders. Embrace your talents and seek opportunities to make a lasting impact.

Education: New communication and learning technologies, as well as new knowledge systems, may be discovered. After this period, you will be able to achieve your goals.

Health: Libra's weekly health horoscope suggests focusing on overall well-being this week. Prioritise and maintain self-care to keep your physical and mental health in check. Incorporate regular exercise, balanced nutrition, and self-contained rest into your routine.

Scorpio weekly horoscope

Positive: Ganesha says that Scorpio's weekly horoscope suggests that this week you will find yourself deeply immersed in matters of transformation and self-discovery. Your intuition is heightened, guiding you toward deeper insights and personal growth.

Finance: Scorpio's weekly finance horoscope suggests a week where financial matters require careful attention. Maintaining a disciplined approach to money management is crucial. Review your budget, cut unnecessary expenses, and ensure your financial foundation is strong.

Love: Scorpio's weekly love horoscope suggests a week filled with intense and passionate moments in your romantic life. If you're in a relationship, expect deeper emotional connections and renewed intimacy.

Business: Scorpio's weekly business horoscope suggests a week of intense focus and determination in your professional life. You'll be inspired to boldly face challenges, impressing colleagues and superiors with your unwavering commitment. This is an ideal time to take initiative on stalled projects.

Education: Passing competitive exams may require more effort than usual and additional guidance. This week could test both your skills and patience as you may feel the pressure of your studies.

Health: Scorpio's weekly health horoscope suggests a week where your physical and mental well-being should be your top priority. Pay close attention to your body's signals and take necessary breaks to avoid burnout. Incorporate regular exercise, a balanced diet, and adequate sleep into your daily routine to maintain vitality.

Sagittarius weekly horoscope

Positive: Ganesha says the Sagittarius weekly horoscope suggests an adventurous week, as your natural wanderlust takes center stage. You may find yourself eager for new tools and knowledge, including travelling or enrolling in a course, which is an ideal time for you.

Finance: The Sagittarius weekly finance horoscope suggests a favorable financial outlook this week. Your business acumen and habit of seizing opportunities may lead to increased income or stable gains. This is an ideal time to invest in your ventures. However, be cautious when spending money.

Love: The Sagittarius love horoscope suggests a week of romantic spontaneity. If you're in a relationship, surprise your friend with a friendly gesture of affection to rekindle the flame of love.

Career: The Sagittarius career horoscope suggests an automobile week. Your courage and innovative thinking will be your greatest assets. Collaborative ventures with partners could yield encouraging successes, fostering team workshops and sharing ideas.

Education: Even if you don't have difficulties in class, you should still seek help from your mentors. They will not only help you review your performance, but also provide workshops and opportunities to further develop your existing skills.

Health: The Sagittarius health weekly horoscope suggests a week where your physical vitality and mental health will be in harmony. Your adventurous spirit may inspire you to explore new competitive attractions or outdoor adventures, which can be invigorating for both body and mind.

Capricorn weekly horoscope

Positive: Ganesha says that the Capricorn weekly horoscope recommends a week of diligent focus and stock market performance. In your career, your hard work and exceptionalism will be noted, leading to individual recognition or development. This is an opportune time to set clear professional goals and develop strategies to achieve them.

Finance: The Capricorn weekly finance horoscope suggests a week where your financial management and responsible approach will bear fruit. Your focus on sustainable financial goals perfectly matches your determined nature. This is an ideal time to assess your budget, invest wisely, and look for income opportunities to increase prosperity.

Love: Capricorn's love horoscope suggests a week where your decorations and gifts add sparkle to your relationship. If you're involved, your generous support and attention to your friend's addiction can deepen your relationship. This is an ideal time for open and honest communication about your shared future.

Business: Capricorn's horoscope suggests a productive week, highlighting your strong work ethic and determination. Your budget will not go unnoticed, allowing you to identify your goals realistically and effectively. This is the best time to set clear business objectives and develop strategies to achieve them.

Education: Students are likely to see good progress here. The period around the end of the week will be a progressive period for you, and therefore, you should channel your energy in the right direction to make the most of the planetary blessings.

Health: Capricorn's weekly health horoscope suggests a week where the focus will be on your physical and mental balance. Your disciplined approach extends to health matters, making you a professional at maintaining a diet and a consistent exercise routine.

Aquarius weekly horoscope

Positive: Ganesha says your talents will shine this week. You'll find yourself engaged in deep, meaningful conversations that expand your horizons. Your unique blog attracts attention and fosters connections and collaborations. Embrace your company, as new ideas can lead to exciting breakthroughs in both personal and professional life.

Finance: The Aquarius weekly financial horoscope advises the need for portfolio financial planning this week. Build your budget and save on study expenses. New expenses may arise, so it's safer to stay within limits.

Love: Aquarius, your love life will take center stage this week as you experience a surge in romantic energy. If you're in a relationship, you'll want to communicate openly and honestly with your friend. You may grow closer by sharing your dreams and memories, and don't be afraid to express your affection.

Career: Your career will be optimistic this week as you'll find yourself at the forefront of innovation and new ideas. Your ability to think beyond the conventional and imagine unconventional solutions sets you apart from your followers. Embrace this energy and don't let your partnership with your team deteriorate; your factory could make significant progress.

Education: Nevertheless, you will receive good support from your teachers and will therefore be able to focus better on your studies in the second half of this week. This week may bring some struggles in finding more time for studies.

Health: The Aquarius weekly health horoscope suggests that it is important to prioritize your physical and mental assessment this week. Focus on maintaining stability, which includes regular exercise and a digital diet. Make time for relaxation and stress management techniques to keep your mind in harmony.

Pisces weekly horoscope

Positive: Ganesha says, this week, Pisces, your intuition is your guide. Trust your judgment in both personal and professional matters. Your natural allies and partners will work with you to help colleagues, making them equal stakeholders. New ideas are lurking beneath the surface in your career.

Finance: The Pisces weekly financial horoscope advises taking a careful approach to your finances this week. Take a look at your budget and monitor everyday expenses. Fixed expenses may increase, and your social security may be in doubt. Seek advice before making principled financial decisions.

Love: The Pisces weekly love horoscope suggests a week of depth and clarity. Express your feelings honestly and allow your friends to do the same.

Business: The Pisces weekend horoscope suggests a week of creativity and innovation in your professional life. Trust your intuition and don't be afraid to propose unique ideas to a friend. Conversely, a letter can ensure significant success and recognition of your potential.

Education: If you want to succeed in your academic endeavours, you shouldn't be careless, as the planets may require you to work hard for a long time. Gradually, you will be able to increase your knowledge, and your parents may be pleased with your performance.

Health: The weekly health horoscope for Pisces suggests that this week, you need to pay attention to both your physical and mental health. Pay attention to what your body is doing and prioritise self-care. Incorporate regular exercise into your schedule to boost your energy levels and overall vitality.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.