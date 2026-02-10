Venus to enter Rahu’s nakshatra: Financial losses and health challenges likely for 3 zodiac signs Venus transits Rahu’s nakshatra Shatabhisha on February 11, bringing possible financial, health and emotional ups and downs for Cancer, Virgo and Pisces. Here’s how the shift may affect them and remedies suggested.

Planetary shifts tend to draw attention, especially when Venus is involved. It’s the planet most commonly linked with love, comfort, finances and the softer rhythms of daily life, so even a subtle movement is watched closely in astrology circles.

On February 11, Venus moves into Rahu’s nakshatra, Shatabhisha. This particular alignment is often seen as slightly unstable. Not catastrophic, but capable of stirring small imbalances in finances, health, and emotional spaces. For some zodiac signs, the phase may feel mildly disruptive, making patience and practical caution useful.

Cancer, Virgo and Pisces may experience stronger effects of this Venus transit

Cancer: Financial pressure, workplace strain and emotional tension may require steadiness

For Cancer natives, the effects may show up most clearly through finances and emotional wellbeing. Expenses could rise suddenly, possibly due to unplanned obligations, making careful budgeting necessary. Workplace matters may also demand a slower, more considered approach, as routine tasks could require extra scrutiny to avoid missteps.

Alongside this, minor tensions within family or close relationships may surface, contributing to mental fatigue if not handled calmly.

Remedy: Donating white clothes and chanting Venus mantras is traditionally believed to help balance Venus-related influences.

Virgo: Professional rivalry, rising expenses and domestic demands could feel heavy

Virgos may notice this transit play out strongly in professional spaces. Rivals or colleagues might highlight flaws in their work or escalate minor issues to seniors, making attention to detail and composure particularly important.

Financially, unnecessary expenses could increase, quietly placing pressure on savings if not managed carefully. At the same time, household responsibilities may grow, leaving less room for rest and adding to emotional strain.

Remedy: Practising yoga and meditation regularly, along with reciting the Santoshi Mata Aarti, is traditionally suggested to maintain inner balance.

Pisces: Financial imbalance, health caution and trust matters may need mindfulness

For Pisces natives, the transit may lean toward financial and personal vigilance. Expenses could begin exceeding income, making structured budgeting essential. Health should also be monitored closely, with even small concerns worth addressing early.

If travel is planned, safeguarding valuables becomes important. There’s also a need to be measured in trust, as overreliance on others could lead to disappointment.

Remedy: Donating milk, yoghurt and similar white food items is considered beneficial during this phase.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

