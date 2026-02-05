Grahan 2026: Two eclipses within 15 days to bring financial gains for these 4 zodiac signs Two eclipses, an annular solar on February 17 and a total lunar on March 3, are set to occur within a fortnight. Astrologers say this rare eclipse window could bring shifts in finances, career and pending plans, with certain zodiac signs expected to benefit.

New Delhi:

Two major eclipses are lined up unusually close to each other this year, just a fortnight apart. The first will occur on February 17, 2026, coinciding with Phalguna Amavasya. This will be an annular solar eclipse, where the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun but does not fully cover it, creating a ring-like appearance.

The second eclipse will take place on March 3, 2026, the day many parts of the country observe Holika Dahan. This one will be a total lunar eclipse, during which the Earth’s shadow will fall across the Moon and will be visible from India.

In astrology circles, back-to-back eclipses like this are often seen as high-impact periods. They are associated with shifts in energy, turning points and movement in key areas of life. Astrologers believe this eclipse window could be especially favourable for four zodiac signs, with momentum building around money, career and long-pending plans.

Aries, Gemini, Libra and Sagittarius natives to benefit from back-to-back eclipses

Aries: Stalled work may finally move and finances could unclog

For Aries natives, this eclipse phase is expected to push stuck matters forward. Tasks that have been hanging for months may finally find closure. Financially, there’s relief energy around money that has been blocked or delayed. Recoveries are possible. On the work front, those in jobs may see fresh responsibilities coming their way, often a precursor to promotion or role expansion.

Gemini: Investment gains and unexpected income opportunities may open up

Geminis could see tangible financial upside during this period. Past investments may begin yielding visible returns, strengthening overall financial standing. Business owners, in particular, may land a significant deal or collaboration. Astrologically, luck is said to support most new initiatives right now. New income streams may open, and interactions with influential people could prove beneficial long term.

Libra: Income growth, asset purchases and relationship harmony on the cards

For Librans, this eclipse window is being seen as especially favourable. Financial improvement is strongly indicated, alongside success in professional or personal pursuits. There are also chances of making a high-value purchase, including a vehicle. On the personal front, marital or partner relationships may grow steadier and more supportive during this phase.

Sagittarius: Career momentum and overseas opportunities may accelerate

Sagittarius natives may experience visible career movement. Pending professional matters could start progressing, clearing long-standing bottlenecks. Income growth may come in sudden bursts rather than gradual increments. Those planning travel or relocation abroad may find doors opening. Workplace reputation and recognition are also likely to strengthen, with finances reflecting the same upward trend.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

