Blood Moon 2026: Date, time, visibility in India and zodiac signs affected Blood Moon 2026 will mark the first lunar eclipse of the year. Know the date, exact timing in India, where it will be visible, what a Blood Moon is, and its astrological significance, including zodiac signs that may be affected.

Blood Moon 2026: The first lunar eclipse of 2026 is going to be very special for astronomy enthusiasts and those interested in astrology. This eclipse will not be just an ordinary lunar eclipse, but a rare and fascinating 'Blood Moon'. The sight of a Blood Moon is as spectacular as its astrological significance is profound. Therefore, people are curious to know when and how this special celestial event will be visible in India. We will also learn which zodiac signs will be deeply affected by it.

What is a Blood Moon?

A Blood Moon is a special astronomical event that occurs during a total lunar eclipse. When the Sun, Earth, and Moon align, with the Earth positioned between them, the Earth's shadow completely covers the Moon. This phenomenon is known as a total lunar eclipse. During this time, the Moon does not become completely dark, but instead glows in a red, copper, or deep orange colour. This happens because of the sunlight passing through the Earth's atmosphere. Blue light is scattered, and red light reaches the Moon. This is why it is called a Blood Moon.

When will the Blood Moon be visible in India?

The first Blood Moon of 2026 will be visible on March 3, 2026. According to astronomical calculations, the process is expected to begin late on the night of March 2nd. According to Indian Standard Time, the lunar eclipse will begin at 3:22 PM and end at 6:47 PM.

Where in India can you see the Blood Moon?

This time, the Blood Moon will be visible in most parts of India.

The view is expected to be clearer and more impressive in the states of Eastern India, such as Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The red colour of the moon may be visible for a longer duration in cities like Guwahati, Aizawl, Itanagar, and Kolkata.

The partial phase of the eclipse will be visible in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, and Lucknow.

The best way to view the Blood Moon

No special equipment is needed to view the Blood Moon. It can be safely viewed with the naked eye. However, viewing it through binoculars or a telescope will provide a clearer view of the moon's red hue and surface details. For a better view, choose an open area with minimal light pollution.

Lunar Eclipse and Astrological Significance

In astrology, the moon is considered a factor of the mind, emotions, and mental state. Emotional imbalance may increase during a lunar eclipse. The red hue of the Blood Moon is considered a symbol of intense energy. It is also said to be a time when hidden truths come to light.

Which zodiac signs will be most affected?

This Blood Moon may primarily affect water and fire signs. Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces may experience emotional ups and downs. Aries and Leo may face sudden decisions or conflicts. For Virgo and Capricorn, this time may be for self-analysis and introspection.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk traditions. There is no scientific evidence for any of this. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the statements.)