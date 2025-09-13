Horoscope today [September 13, 2025]: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs Your day, decoded. Check the daily horoscope for September 13, 2025, with quick, useful guidance—work, love, money, health—and lucky colours and numbers for all signs.

New Delhi:

Today is Saturday, the Saptami Tithi of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Saptami Tithi will last the whole day and night till 5:05 am tomorrow. Today, Shradh will be performed for those on Saptami Tithi. Harshan yoga will remain till 10:33 am.

Also, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 10:12 am, after which Rohini Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, Mars will transit in Libra from 9:21 pm. Let’s take a look at how today will be for all zodiac signs: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Aries horoscope today – September 13, 2025

Today is looking very positive for you. You may introduce something new in your business, which will prove to be quite profitable. There’s also a strong chance of a promotion at work, leading to a boost in income. Students of this sign might travel to bigger cities for competitive exam preparation. Property-related matters will likely get resolved today. You’ll enjoy a good time with friends this evening.

Lucky Number: 09

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Taurus horoscope today – September 13, 2025

A wonderful day lies ahead. New job opportunities will come your way, opening doors for progress. A promotion at work could lead to celebrations at home. Avoid overthinking and focus on your tasks. You’ll likely see good profits in business, possibly clearing old debts. Civil engineers might begin a new project today, which could be completed smoothly.

Lucky Number: 05

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Gemini horoscope today – September 13, 2025

A fantastic day awaits. You’ll manage to fulfil family needs and earn their appreciation. Your work may receive praise, and there’s a chance you’ll get an offer from a reputable company. You might make important decisions about your children’s future. Income may increase, bringing happiness at home.

Lucky Number: 04

Lucky Colour: Brown

Cancer horoscope today – September 13, 2025

It’s a promising day. Colleagues will be impressed by your ideas, but try not to meddle in others’ work. Your partner will bring you joy. Business advice from an expert could prove profitable. Students preparing for competitions might see positive results soon. Electricians or those in related trades could see better profits. Family harmony and social respect will grow, and good news from your children is likely.

Lucky Number: 02

Lucky Colour: Grey

Leo horoscope today – September 13, 2025

The day will be fairly average. If you’re planning to take up a course, guidance from a teacher will help clear your doubts. Positive thoughts will motivate you to try something new. Financially, things will strengthen, and you may finally purchase that item you’ve been wanting. You might help someone close with official work. Your health should remain good today.

Lucky Number: 01

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Virgo horoscope today – September 13, 2025

Today brings a mix of experiences. Prioritise important tasks early in the day. Your friends will be supportive. At work, you might meet new people and gain valuable information. Your bond with your partner will deepen, and you may share your thoughts with them. You’ll enjoy time with siblings, possibly going shopping together.

Lucky Number: 03

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Libra horoscope today – September 13, 2025

It’s going to be a good day. If you work in a multinational company, your income might rise, and you could gain a higher post. Family life will feel peaceful and prosperous. You might plan a visit to a religious site, so remember to carry all essentials. Your family will fully support your decisions. You’ll feel full of energy and in good health.

Lucky Number: 05

Lucky Colour: Red

Scorpio horoscope today – September 13, 2025

It’ll be a fairly positive day. You’ll complete tasks on time and feel more confident. Your hard work will pay off at work, and sluggish business may pick up. Sales are likely to increase, and you may gain new clients. In the evening, expect to enjoy a lively time with your friends.

Lucky Number: 06

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius horoscope today – September 13, 2025

A brilliant day is ahead. Your plans will move toward success, with full support from colleagues. You might have an important conversation with your partner about your children’s future. The blessings of elders will help you succeed. Your financial situation will strengthen, and you might feel drawn to new and exciting things—perhaps indulging in some shopping.

Lucky Number: 08

Lucky Colour: Peach

Capricorn horoscope today – September 13, 2025

A day full of positive energy. You may consider shifting your office to a new location—just make sure to inspect the place properly beforehand. There’s a chance your daughter gets selected in her desired field. Marital life will be happy and fulfilling. Avoid rushing into things today and try to stay focused.

Lucky Number: 09

Lucky Colour: Pink

Aquarius horoscope today – September 13, 2025

An excellent day awaits. You’ll come across promising job opportunities, paving the way for career advancement. Your responsibilities may increase, especially in politics, but you’ll handle them well. Listen to your elders and try to implement their advice. Your business will likely become more favourable, and customer relations will improve.

Lucky Number: 07

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces horoscope today – September 13, 2025

A fruitful day ahead. Your team at work will stay focused, but as a boss, it’s important to remain kind and considerate. You’ll approach matters wisely and progress accordingly. New income avenues are likely to emerge, and you’ll connect with knowledgeable individuals who can offer useful insights.

Lucky Number: 04

Lucky Colour: Golden

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)