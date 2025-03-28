Surya Grahan: Know impact of first solar eclipse of 2025 that will take place in Saturn's constellation The first solar eclipse of the year will take place in the Pisces and Uttara Bhadrapada constellations. Uttara Bhadrapada is the constellation of Saturn. There is enmity between Saturn and the Sun, so let us know what effect the solar eclipse will have on the country and the world.

Surya Grahan 2025: The first solar eclipse of the year 2025 will take place on March 29 in the constellation of Saturn, Uttarabhadrapada. This solar eclipse is very important from the astrological point of view because the solar eclipse in the constellation of Saturn can have a very deep and long-term effect. The constellation of Saturn is especially considered a symbol of struggle, stability and long-term results, while the Sun controls confidence, power and direction of life. This eclipse can affect personal life, financial situation, politics and global events. Know what will be its effect on the country and the world.

Impact on personal life

The solar eclipse will start on March 29 at 2:20 pm (Indian time) and will last for about 2 hours. This eclipse can challenge a person to have patience in his life. Due to Saturn being in the constellation, this can be a time of struggle and difficulties. However, it is also a time to promote self-reliance, discipline and stability. The influence of Saturn can put pressure on mental and physical health. Mental stress, fatigue and anxiety may increase, so meditation and yoga will be beneficial for mental peace.

Impact on economic situation and business

The influence of Saturn can bring instability and crisis in financial matters. This is the time to make careful decisions regarding investments, business or economic risks. There may be sudden financial fluctuations, so it is important to avoid risks. This eclipse can be good for long-term investments or plans. The influence of Saturn indicates stability, and those who invest or plan for the long term can benefit.

Impact on politics and government

The eclipse may have an impact on political decisions and government policies. This may be a time for governments to make important policy changes or take new steps. The influence of Saturn is in the direction of governance and hard work, which may require hard work and improvement in government decisions. The influence of Saturn may increase tensions in international relations. Global conflicts, disputes and political discontent may increase. This may be a time for countries to improve their relations and avoid disputes.

Impact on the world

At the time of the eclipse, the possibility of natural disasters on Earth may increase, such as earthquakes, floods, droughts or storms. Especially in those areas where the weather conditions are already fragile, the risk of these disasters may increase. Along with this, the king of the Hindu New Year this year is the Sun, and a solar eclipse before the start of the New Year on March 30 will not be considered good. Due to this, along with disasters, the normal life of the people can also get disrupted. Due to the solar eclipse in the constellation of Saturn, the conflict between the government and the public will also increase.

(Astrologer Chirag Daruwalla is the son of expert astrologer Bejan Daruwalla. He is known for his detailed astrological predictions on love, finance, career, health and business.)

