Shani Gochar 2025: Saturn to transit in Pisces on March 29; avoid committing these 5 mistakes A rare celestial event is going to happen on March 29. Saturn will transit, and to avoid the wrath of Saturn, one must avoid committing the 5 mistakes mentioned in the article.

Saturn is going to transit into Pisces after 30 years. On March 29th, on the day of Amavasya, Saturn will enter Pisces. Along with this, a solar eclipse will also occur on this day. That is why you should avoid making some mistakes on March 29. If you make these mistakes, then the wrath of Saturn can rain on you for a long time. There may be problems in your life and everything from career to family life can be chaotic. Let us know what mistakes you should not make on March 29.

Avoid arguments

According to renowned astrologer Arun Kumar Vyas, March 29 is considered very important from an astrological point of view. On this day, there will be a solar eclipse, Saturn will transit in Pisces, Amavasya Tithi will also be there, and many other yogas will also be formed on this day. Due to the solar eclipse, negativity can prevail in the environment during this time. Therefore, you should avoid any kind of debate on this day. By doing so, you can get mentally disturbed. Also, your family and social life can be adversely affected.

Avoid eating outside food

On this day, there is a Saturn transit and solar eclipse. Therefore, you should not eat outside food even by mistake on this day. If you eat outside food, then negative forces can affect you. According to religious beliefs, one should avoid eating during a solar eclipse, but if it is necessary to eat, then eat only homemade food.

Avoid travelling

You should also avoid traveling on March 29. Travels undertaken on this day are not considered auspicious. Along with this, auspicious results are also rarely obtained from travels. On this day, if you meditate on God and chant mantras while staying at home, then you get auspicious results.

Avoid wearing clothes of these colours

You should avoid wearing black or dark coloured clothes on March 29. By doing this, the cruel sight of Saturn can fall on you. Due to this, your life can be disturbed for a long time. Wearing yellow and white clothes on this day will prove auspicious for you.

Avoid touching idols of gods and goddesses

Touching the idols of gods and goddesses on the day of eclipse is also considered inauspicious. On this day, the puja room should also be covered with red or yellow cloth. After the solar eclipse, you should purify the place of worship with Gangajal and only then do the puja. However, meditation and the chanting of mantras during the solar eclipse will prove auspicious and fruitful for you.

