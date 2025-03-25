Unlock rare celestial blessings on March 29: Perform this remedy at 8:18 pm Several astrological events going to take place on March 29. The day is considered very important from a religious point of view too. Thus, we have shared an effective remedy to attract abundance in your life.

According to the Hindu calendar, Chaitra is the first month. In this month, there is a ritual of worshipping the 09 forms of Maa Durga. Along with this, fasting is also done to get her blessings. This time Chaitra Navratri will start on March 30. Before this, the day of March 29 is going to be special because rare celestial events going to take place, but do you know why March 29 is important from a religious point of view? If you don't know, then let's know about it.

Chaitra Amavasya 2025

According to the Vedic calendar, March 29 is Chaitra Amavasya. On this day, the ancestors are offered tarpan. It is believed that by doing this, the seeker gets the blessings of the ancestors.

According to the Panchang, Chaitra Amavasya Tithi will begin on March 28 at 07:55 pm. At the same time, this Tithi will end the next day i.e. on March 29 at 04:27 pm. In such a situation, the festival of Chaitra Amavasya will be celebrated on March 29.

Saturn Transit 2025 (Shani Gochar)

According to astrological calculations, on March 29, Lord Shani will transit from Aquarius to Pisces. Due to the change in Shani Dev's zodiac sign, people of the Capricorn zodiac will get relief from Sadhesati. Apart from this, people of Leo and Sagittarius zodiac signs will have to face Shani's Dhaiyya.

Remedy to perform on March 29 at 8:18 PM

To remove the ill effects of Lord Shani and to get blessings from Shani Dev, you need to light a diya (with four corners) at the entrance of your home at 8:18 PM.

NOTE: 8 + 1 + 8 = 17 → 1 + 7 = 8 — a powerful, auspicious number!

This simple remedy will bring prosperity and abundance to your life.

Solar Eclipse 2025

Holi was under the shadow of a lunar eclipse. Now the first solar eclipse of the year is going to take place on Chaitra Amavasya, but the solar eclipse will not be visible in India, due to which its Sutak period will also not be valid in India.

