Shani Gochar 2025: Saturn enter Pisces, 3 zodiac signs will face big challenges including Taurus Saturn will transit in Pisces on March 29. Due to this transit, Saturn will have its sight on three zodiac signs, let's know its effect.

Saturn will leave Aquarius and enter Pisces on 29 March. This transit of Saturn will be very important from the astrological point of view. Saturn is the only planet that takes a maximum time of two and a half years to change its zodiac sign. Therefore, after it enters into Pisces, its effect can be seen in all zodiac signs. While sitting in Pisces, Saturn's sight will fall on Taurus, Virgo and Sagittarius. Now, let us know what effect Saturn's sight will have on the lives of these zodiac signs.

Saturn's vision

According to astrology, Saturn has the third, seventh and tenth aspects. Thus, whatever sign it sits in, it sees the third, seventh and tenth houses from there. After transiting into Pisces, Saturn's third aspect will be on Taurus, the seventh aspect will be on Virgo and the tenth aspect will be on Sagittarius.

Saturn transit date and time:

This year Saturn will transit into Pisces on March 29 (Saturday) at 11:01 PM (IST).

Taurus

Saturn will look at you with a third eye, the third eye of Saturn is not considered auspicious. Therefore, after the transit of Saturn, you may experience a decrease in your confidence. Your relationship with younger siblings may deteriorate. You have to be careful about career and financial aspects, the more sincere your hard work is, the better the result you will get. People of this zodiac sign will also have to be careful about their health. Especially people of this zodiac sign may have problems with the digestive system and joint pain. As a remedy, donate iron, urad, black sesame seeds, etc.

Virgo

Saturn will be in your seventh house and will look at you with its seventh aspect. You will need to be careful in your married life as even a small matter can become the reason for a big quarrel. If you are honest towards your partner, then Saturn will give you good results. Virgo people will also have to be careful about their health. There may be a delay in marriage for some marriageable people. However, Saturn's seventh aspect will make you responsible, and your loyalty towards work will increase. You may get good results from the work done in the past. As a remedy, donate shadow.

Sagittarius

Saturn will have its tenth aspect on you, due to which you will have to proceed cautiously in the field of career. However, you will get results according to your hard work. Saturn will give you good results for good deeds and bad results for bad deeds. Saturn can give auspicious results to some people for their hard work. You will have to maintain harmony in your family life during this time, otherwise there can be discord. Saturn will work to give you spiritual progress. As a remedy, worship Lord Shiva.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any thing.)