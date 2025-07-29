When is the next Surya Grahan in 2025? Date, timing and significance Surya Grahan 2025 falls on 21–22 September but won’t be visible in India. Still, it’s a spiritually powerful time—see mantra, meaning and tips to benefit from it.

New Delhi:

In 2025, the second and final solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) of the year will occur during the night of 21 September, beginning at 11:00 PM IST and ending at 3:23 AM on 22 September. According to the Hindu Panchang, this celestial event falls on the Amavasya tithi (new moon) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin. While the eclipse will be visible from parts of New Zealand, southern Australia, Fiji, and Antarctica, it will not be visible in India—and therefore, no sutak period will be observed here.

Although Indians won't witness the eclipse, astrologers suggest it holds significant spiritual and cosmic meaning. The Sun will be positioned in Virgo, alongside Mercury and the Moon, under the watchful aspect of Saturn from Pisces. This planetary alignment is predicted to bring especially auspicious effects for those born under the Virgo zodiac sign or the Uttara Phalguni nakshatra (lunar constellation).

Even if the eclipse isn’t visible in India, its spiritual and astrological importance remains potent. On this day, it is considered highly beneficial to chant the Surya Beej Mantra, which is believed to enhance confidence, career success, and inner radiance. According to Vedic tradition, spiritual practices performed during solar eclipses carry amplified energy.

Surya Beej Mantra to chant during the eclipse

"Om Hreem Ghrini Surya Aditya Shreem"

This is the powerful Mool Mantra (root mantra) of the Sun god. Chanting this not only during eclipses but also regularly is said to bring immense spiritual and material blessings.

How to Perform the Mantra with Proper Vinayog (Invocation)

Before chanting the mantra for a specific wish or siddhi (attainment), it’s important to recite the mantra’s Vinayog, which is a formal invocation of the associated deity and rishi:

Vinayog Mantra:

"Om Asya Shri Suryamantrasya Bhrigu Rishi: Gayatri Chhand: Bhagwan Divakaro Devata, Hreem Beejam, Shreem Shakti:, Mama Abheeshta Siddhaye Jape Vinayogah."

Perform snan-dhyan (cleansing bath and meditation) before chanting. Ideally, the mantra should be recited in a quiet, sacred space—such as your home temple or a serene corner of your home.

Benefits of Chanting the Surya Mool Mantra During the Eclipse

Enhances knowledge and wisdom, as Surya is considered the presiding deity of divine and worldly intelligence Promotes mental peace, physical vitality, and career success Supports spiritual growth and brings harmony into your home Regular chanting—either daily or every Sunday—after beginning on eclipse day strengthens results

Even though this eclipse is not visible in India, it provides a spiritually charged moment to reset your inner compass and align with cosmic energy through devotion and discipline.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and local traditions. It is not scientifically proven. India TV does not verify the accuracy of any religious claims.)